Trump would have to go back 'to hell' if he followed his own advice, Philly mayor says

With Washington consumed by debates over whether US President Donald Trump’s “go back to where you came from” tweets are racist, the mayor of Philadelphia suggested Trump should follow his own advice and go back… to hell.

Democrat Jim Kenney came out swinging at Trump as he unveiled a new pro-immigrant initiative to help those facing deportation to cover their legal expenses. Within the project , the city pledged to allocate some $100,000 next year to “support deportation defense.”

“We are proud to stand up for a different vision of our city and of America and push back on the hate being driven by the White House,” Kenney said, before taking a rather personal swipe at Trump and his entourage.

Apparently going off-script during his prepared remarks, Kenney said that he had a dream about Trump, VP Mike Pence and former Acting Director of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan being barred from heaven for their hardline stance on immigration.

“I have this vision of … Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Tom Homan, and everybody else standing in a cyclone-fenced dungeon, a cyclone-fenced cell outside of heaven for eternity because that’s what they’re going to have to do because what they’re doing now is so anti-human, antithetical, anti-American, anti-decent,” Kenney said.

He then touched on Trump’s recent Twitter tirade targeting the so-called ‘Squad’ of four progressive congresswomen: New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib, Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar, and Massachusetts’ Ayanna Pressley. In a series of tweets on Sunday, Trump told them to “come back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” – despite only Omar being born outside of the US, in Somalia.

Kenney said Trump was an “idiot” for having no clue that Tlaib was born in Detroit, Ocasio-Cortez in New York and Pressley in Chicago.

The mayor went on to suggest Trump should listen to his own advice and connect to his roots, which Kenney believes go pretty far down.

“If Donald Trump ever has to go back where he came from, he’s going to have to go to hell,” he snapped.

Trump’s tweet sparked a major backlash from Democrats and saw several Republicans breaking ranks and joining the condemnation. House Democrats and Republicans locked horns on Tuesday over a resolution condemning Trump’s words in a heated session, overshadowed by a dramatic walkout by Speaker Nancy Pelosi who stormed out of the chamber after she broke a protocol rule by actually describing the president’s tweet as “racist”. The resolution was ultimately adopted late Tuesday with four Republicans siding with the Democrat-controlled House.

Trump continued to stand by his wording on Tuesday, arguing that he does not have “a racist bone” in his body and doubling down on his claim that the congresswomen “hate” America.

