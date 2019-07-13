 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

ICE protesters take down American flag & replace it with Mexican flag (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

Published time: 13 Jul, 2019 11:21 Edited time: 13 Jul, 2019 11:22
Get short URL
ICE protesters take down American flag & replace it with Mexican flag (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
FILE PHOTO © Max Pixel
A group of protesters removed the American flag from outside an ICE detention building in Denver and replaced it with a Mexican flag and a graffitied Blue Lives Matter flag.

Protesters gathered at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Aurora, Colorado on Friday night to demonstrate against reported planned federal immigration raids in the city. 

Some of the demonstrators pushed past the barriers near the building and pulled the flag from its pole in front of the building before replacing it with a Mexican flag. A graffitied Blue Lives Matter flag reading ‘Abolish ICE’ was also raised.

Police later removed the flags and put the US flag back up. 

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies