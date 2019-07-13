ICE protesters take down American flag & replace it with Mexican flag (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

A group of protesters removed the American flag from outside an ICE detention building in Denver and replaced it with a Mexican flag and a graffitied Blue Lives Matter flag.

Protesters gathered at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Aurora, Colorado on Friday night to demonstrate against reported planned federal immigration raids in the city.

Some of the demonstrators pushed past the barriers near the building and pulled the flag from its pole in front of the building before replacing it with a Mexican flag. A graffitied Blue Lives Matter flag reading ‘Abolish ICE’ was also raised.

Police later removed the flags and put the US flag back up.

Police take down Mexican flag and defaced American flag outside ICE immigration facility. pic.twitter.com/CfDmYDtzxv — Jaclyn Allen (@jaclynreporting) July 13, 2019 The American flag flies once again outside Aurora ICE facility. #LightsforLibertypic.twitter.com/VvG85odmKF — Jaclyn Allen (@jaclynreporting) July 13, 2019

