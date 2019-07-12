Ex-Clinton aide would ‘do an ankle dive’ to prevent Hillary from 2020 White House run

Hillary Clinton’s former communications director said she would “do an ankle dive at the door” in a desperate bid to prevent her from running for president again.

Jennifer Palmieri was asked what she would recommend if Clinton were to run for president in 2020 at The Wrap’s Power Women breakfast on Thursday.

“If Hillary Clinton ran for office again, I would do an ankle dive at the door and not allow her to do it because I love her too much,” Palmieri replied.

Clinton lost to Donald Trump in 2016, eight years after running – and losing – against fellow Democrat Barack Obama. The former secretary of state has said she has no plans to enter the race for a third time, although many fear she will.

Social media users reacted to Palmieri’s comments with dread at the thought of Clinton entering the already-crowded Democratic presidential candidate race. Some said they thought she would run yet again “no matter who tries to stop her,” and even proposed Palmieri handcuff herself to Clinton just in case.

Overlooking much of the criticism levelled at Clinton during her last failed bid for the White House, Palmieri suggested that the “vicious and irrational” hatred Clinton received proved the system wasn’t set up for a woman president.

“We were jamming her into a suit that wasn’t made for her, trying to prove she could do the job the same way as a man could do it,” the former aide said.

Athough Jennifer Palmieri is correct about Hillary Clinton ever running again, she did not give the true reasons for Hillary's loss. She was a flawed candidate from the beginning preaching the same old Democratic establishment agenda that hasn't worked for years. — LRFalstad (@LRFalstad) July 12, 2019

