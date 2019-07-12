 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-Clinton aide would ‘do an ankle dive’ to prevent Hillary from 2020 White House run

Published time: 12 Jul, 2019 10:09 Edited time: 12 Jul, 2019 10:25
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks on stage at the Women In The World Summit, April 12, 2019. © Reuters / Brendan McDermid
Hillary Clinton’s former communications director said she would “do an ankle dive at the door” in a desperate bid to prevent her from running for president again.

Jennifer Palmieri was asked what she would recommend if Clinton were to run for president in 2020 at The Wrap’s Power Women breakfast on Thursday. 

“If Hillary Clinton ran for office again, I would do an ankle dive at the door and not allow her to do it because I love her too much,” Palmieri replied. 

Clinton lost to Donald Trump in 2016, eight years after running – and losing – against fellow Democrat Barack Obama. The former secretary of state has said she has no plans to enter the race for a third time, although many fear she will. 

Social media users reacted to Palmieri’s comments with dread at the thought of Clinton entering the already-crowded Democratic presidential candidate race. Some said they thought she would run yet again “no matter who tries to stop her,” and even proposed Palmieri handcuff herself to Clinton just in case. 

Overlooking much of the criticism levelled at Clinton during her last failed bid for the White House, Palmieri suggested that the “vicious and irrational” hatred Clinton received proved the system wasn’t set up for a woman president. 

“We were jamming her into a suit that wasn’t made for her, trying to prove she could do the job the same way as a man could do it,” the former aide said. 

