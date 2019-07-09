Unfairly singled-out? Biden isn’t the only Democrat with ties to segregationists

Joe Biden has apologized after reminiscing about his relationship with segregationist lawmakers – comments which sparked outrage within his party. But he’s far from the only Democrat with ties to openly racist politicians.

Biden has found himself receiving a barrage of accusations of racism, after he quipped that he was able to work with segregationists in Congress to “get things done” – even though he rarely agreed with his colleagues across the aisle.

But the presidential frontrunner’s remarks seem tame when compared to the lavish praise heaped on Dixiecrats and segregationists by all-star Democrats such as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Also on rt.com Calculated Kamala? Harris accused of cashing in on segregation with $30 T-shirt

Obama, America’s first African-American president, delivered a heartfelt eulogy at the funeral of Senator Robert Byrd, a former member of the Ku Klux Klan who’d opposed federally-mandated desegregation and civil rights. For his part, former president Clinton considered Senator James William Fulbright, an unrepentant segregationist, as a close friend and mentor.

The glaring double-standard indicates that there may be ulterior motives for singling out Biden, media analyst Lionel told RT, describing the situation as an “inside baseball” issue.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!