US will ‘no longer deal with’ British ambassador following leaks scandal – Trump

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 18:35 Edited time: 8 Jul, 2019 18:57
©  White House via Globallookpress.com
Washington will cut its ties with British ambassador Kim Darroch, President Donald Trump has announced. According to leaked cables, Darroch called the Trump administration “dysfunctional,” “inept,” and “incompetent.”

In a rambling series of tweets critical of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of Brexit, Trump called out Darroch on Monday, saying the diplomat is “not liked or well thought of within the US.”

In a series of diplomatic cables leaked to the Daily Mail and reported by the paper on Sunday, Darroch slammed the Trump administration’s hardline Iran policies, saying they are unlikely “to become more coherent anytime soon.” Darroch also panned “hawkish” hardliners within Trump’s cabinet,  likely National Security Advisor John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Throughout the telegrams –penned between 2017 and last month– Darroch refers to Trump as an “inept” and “dysfunctional” leader who “radiates insecurity,” and whose presidency could “crash and burn” at any moment.

He also ridiculed the “incendiary” “mix of fact and fiction” used by Trump to fire up the crowds at his campaign-style rallies.

Darroch’s scathing assessment of Trump earned him some criticism at home, too. UK international trade secretary Liam Fox called the envoy’s remarks “unethical and unpatriotic,” and promised to issue an apology to Trump’s daughter Ivanka when the pair meet in Washington later on Monday. 

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage called Darroch’s remarks “totally unsuitable,” and demanded the “globalist” diplomat be sacked.

