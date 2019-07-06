 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump thanks HIMSELF for record-high stock prices, draws predictable responses

Published time: 6 Jul, 2019 14:42
U.S. President Donald Trump returns waves after arriving in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S., July 5, 2019. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump has fired off yet another one of his signature tweets… this time thanking himself for apparently ushering in record-high stock prices. So, modesty is its own reward?

The US president couldn’t resist weighing in after the White House’s official Twitter account celebrated a recent spike in the three major US stock indexes.

“Our Country is the envy of the World. Thank you, Mr. President!” Trump triumphantly tweeted to the world, and himself.

The self-congratulatory tweet was pounced on by Trump supporters and haters alike, with the former hailing the rosy economic news as yet another victory for the president.

Much of the Twitterati predictably found less flattering words for the US leader, with many pointing to the odd use of the third person as evidence of Trump’s abnormal mental state.

