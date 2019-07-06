Trump thanks HIMSELF for record-high stock prices, draws predictable responses
The US president couldn’t resist weighing in after the White House’s official Twitter account celebrated a recent spike in the three major US stock indexes.
“Our Country is the envy of the World. Thank you, Mr. President!” Trump triumphantly tweeted to the world, and himself.
The self-congratulatory tweet was pounced on by Trump supporters and haters alike, with the former hailing the rosy economic news as yet another victory for the president.
President Trump's performance is the ultimate benchmark by which all world leaders are judged!— Adas (@adasomg) July 6, 2019
None come close!
Four more years— Mike Crater (@CraterMike) July 6, 2019
Much of the Twitterati predictably found less flattering words for the US leader, with many pointing to the odd use of the third person as evidence of Trump’s abnormal mental state.
Thanking the President ? You do realize that’s you, don’t you?— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) July 6, 2019
Should we add multiple personality disorder to your mental issues ?
Only a malignant narcissist sociopath thanks himself... #Trump— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 6, 2019