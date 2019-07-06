 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Now it’s the Democrats begging for war?’ Lee Camp demolishes critics of Trump-Kim peace overtures

Published time: 6 Jul, 2019 10:57
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they meet at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. © Reuters
Diplomatic headway made between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is unacceptable because it could lead to peace, Lee Camp said, poking fun at those criticizing the US president for meeting with Kim.

The American comedian and host of Redacted Tonight took aim at Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, who bemoaned Trump’s historic trip to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) as “one of the worst few days in American foreign policy.”

Camp wondered if the rendezvous – in which Trump became the first sitting US president to set foot into North Korea – was really as bad as the US bombing of North Korea during the Korean War, killing an estimated 25 percent of the population.

“All of these moments pale in comparison to these two chubby men walking over a line that someone drew somewhere,” Camp said.

Now it’s the Democrats begging for war?

Watch the full episode below.

