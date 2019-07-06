‘Now it’s the Democrats begging for war?’ Lee Camp demolishes critics of Trump-Kim peace overtures

Diplomatic headway made between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un is unacceptable because it could lead to peace, Lee Camp said, poking fun at those criticizing the US president for meeting with Kim.

The American comedian and host of Redacted Tonight took aim at Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, who bemoaned Trump’s historic trip to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) as “one of the worst few days in American foreign policy.”

Camp wondered if the rendezvous – in which Trump became the first sitting US president to set foot into North Korea – was really as bad as the US bombing of North Korea during the Korean War, killing an estimated 25 percent of the population.

“All of these moments pale in comparison to these two chubby men walking over a line that someone drew somewhere,” Camp said.

Now it’s the Democrats begging for war?

Watch the full episode below.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!