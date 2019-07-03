 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lee Iacocca, ‘father of Ford Mustang’ & savior of Chrysler, dies aged 94 (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 10:30
Left: © Global Look Press/Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS; Right: © Global Look Press/imageBROKER/decode
Titan of the US automotive industry Lico ‘Lee’ Iacocca, who once led Ford and later Chrysler, died of natural causes Tuesday aged 94. He is survived by two daughters and eight grandchildren.

Iacocca was widely credited with saving Chrysler from near-bankruptcy in the 1980s and was instrumental in the creation of both the iconic Ford Mustang and the Chrysler minivan.

File photo: 1966 Ford Mustang convertible © Wikipedia

Born in Pennsylvania on October 15, 1924 to Italian immigrant parents, Iacocca would go on to become one of the most successful business tycoons in the US automotive industry. 

Iacocca started at Ford Motor Company in 1946 and was one of the team who spearheaded development of the world-famous Ford Mustang. Though he was made president of Ford in 1970, he was fired just eight years later by Henry Ford Jr. in 1978, which he compared to “what it feels like to get kicked off Mt. Everest” in his autobiography.

File photo: 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 © Wikipedia
He then moved to Chrysler in 1978 and would become its CEO a year later, a role in which he was largely credited with saving the ailing company from imminent bankruptcy by securing $1.5 billion in bank loans from the US government in order to weather impending back-to-back recessions throughout the 1980s. 

During Iacocca’s tenure as CEO, Chrysler would produce more fuel efficient cars and more competitive products, staving off stiff competition from Asian and European imports and securing a sizeable portion of the US market share for a time. 

He also starred in several Chrysler TV commercials in which he declared “if you can find a better car, buy it.”

“He was one of a kind and will be dearly missed,” said Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Company, as cited by Bloomberg

