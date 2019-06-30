Trump invites ‘great’ friend Kim to White House after historic DMZ visit

After becoming the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea, Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Kim Jong-un to visit the United States.

Trump met with Kim at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea, making history after the North Korean leader invited him to step across the border.

After addressing the press, the pair spoke briefly behind closed doors. During their talks, Trump reportedly invited Kim to visit him in the United States “at some point.”

Trump had announced his intentions minutes earlier when asked by reporters about Kim potentially traveling to the US.

“I’m going to invite him right now to the White House, absolutely,” the US president replied.

