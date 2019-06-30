 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump invites ‘great’ friend Kim to White House after historic DMZ visit

Published time: 30 Jun, 2019 09:21
Get short URL
Trump invites ‘great’ friend Kim to White House after historic DMZ visit
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. © Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
After becoming the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea, Donald Trump has extended an invitation to Kim Jong-un to visit the United States.

Trump met with Kim at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea, making history after the North Korean leader invited him to step across the border.

After addressing the press, the pair spoke briefly behind closed doors. During their talks, Trump reportedly invited Kim to visit him in the United States “at some point.”

Also on rt.com Trump makes history as he crosses into N. Korea, speaks of ‘GREAT FRIENDSHIP’ with Kim (VIDEO)

Trump had announced his intentions minutes earlier when asked by reporters about Kim potentially traveling to the US.

“I’m going to invite him right now to the White House, absolutely,” the US president replied.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies