‘Disturbing’: Pulse nightclub survivors call out Madonna for using massacre as ‘prop’ in VIDEO

Survivors of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Florida in which 49 people died are calling out Madonna for remaking the massacre in a “grossly accurate” new music video.

The video for the star’s new single, ‘God Control’, dropped Wednesday, and features intense scenes depicting the nightclub massacre with a machine gun opening fire on the dancefloor and bloodied victims falling to the ground.

This is your wake up call. Gun violence disproportionately affects children, teenagers and the marginalized in our communities. Honor the victims and demand GUN CONTROL. NOW. Volunteer, stand up, donate, reach out. — Madonna (@Madonna) June 26, 2019

The video is preceded be a warning message to viewers that what they’re about to see is “disturbing, but it’s happening everywhere and it has to stop.” However, Patience Carter, who survived the Pulse shooting, said the video was traumatic to watch and should have featured a more severe warning.

I couldn’t even watch after the first 45 secs @Madonna There are so many creative avenues that could’ve been taken to bring awareness to gun control. The Victims of these mass shootings should always be taken into consideration. I applaud the attempt, but I am truly disturbed. https://t.co/n8VO2KfpNR — Patience N Carter (@Patience326_) June 26, 2019

Why did I just read multiple articles on the God Control video, which invokes Pulse to call for gun reform, without seeing a single mention of Pulse or the affected community?



Appreciate the message, but please remember that there are people behind the prop you’re using. — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) June 26, 2019

Brandon Wolf, another survivor of the attack, said while he appreciated the message, he urged Madonna to “please remember that there are people behind the prop you’re using.”

The singer responded to the backlash by saying she hoped the video did disturb people, calling it a “wake up call” and claiming it was in honor of the victims. “Does it make you feel bad? Good, ‘cause then maybe you will do something about it,” she told People magazine.

In general, gun control activists appeared to welcome the video, with March For Our Lives, Gays Against Guns, and 1Pulse4America all tweeting their support.

On June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old security guard, opened fire in Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Mateen was shot and killed by police following a three-hour standoff after he murdered 49 people and injured 53 others.

