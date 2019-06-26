 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Florida cities pay out $1mn in bitcoin to ransomware hackers

Published time: 26 Jun, 2019 16:59
File photo © Global Look Press / Silas Stein
A Florida city has paid almost $500,000 to hackers after a ransomware attack, marking the second such payout in less than two weeks and bringing the total recent bitcoin payment by cities in the state to over $1 million.

Officials in Lake City agreed to pay the hackers to regain control of their computer systems, which had been down for two weeks, after talking with the FBI and the city’s insurance company. 

The cyber-attack was similar to one on the Palm Beach suburb of Riviera Beach, which paid hackers $600,000 to release their systems. The Lake City incident reportedly started with a City Hall employee opening an email link.

IT workers disconnected staff computers within minutes of the launch but it was already too late. Workers were unable to access important files or email accounts, and members of the public were unable to make city payments online. 

The town’s insurer was contacted by the hackers, and eventually agreed to paying 42 bitcoins ($460,000). While insurance will cover the majority of the payment, tax payers will pick up about $10,000 of the tab.

“I would have never dreamed this could have happened, especially in a small town like this,” Mayor Stephen Witt told local media.

