‘Purely disgusting:’ Eric Trump blasts woman who SPIT on him at Chicago cocktail bar

The US Secret Service took a woman into custody after she reportedly spit on Eric Trump at the Aviary cocktail bar in Chicago in what the president’s son called a “disgusting act.”

The woman, believed to be a bar employee, was later released.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed it was on the scene “assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter.”

CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service. https://t.co/ecq5TaMiQ0 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 26, 2019

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Eric Trump told Breitbart News. “When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation, and the fact that we’re winning.”

According to sources reported by Breitbart, the woman approached Trump as he entered the bar in a group before muttered something believed to be anti-Trump and spitting at him.

Trump later posted a Socrates quote to Instagram that read, “When debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the losers.”

