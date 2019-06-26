 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Purely disgusting:’ Eric Trump blasts woman who SPIT on him at Chicago cocktail bar

Published time: 26 Jun, 2019 07:33 Edited time: 26 Jun, 2019 08:24
Get short URL
‘Purely disgusting:’ Eric Trump blasts woman who SPIT on him at Chicago cocktail bar
Eric Trump © Flickr / Gage Skidmore
The US Secret Service took a woman into custody after she reportedly spit on Eric Trump at the Aviary cocktail bar in Chicago in what the president’s son called a “disgusting act.”

The woman, believed to be a bar employee, was later released.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed it was on the scene “assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter.” 

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Eric Trump told Breitbart News. “When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation, and the fact that we’re winning.”

Also on rt.com No more ‘Trump bump’? Media ratings slip as Orange Man Bad fatigue sets in

According to sources reported by Breitbart, the woman approached Trump as he entered the bar in a group before muttered something believed to be anti-Trump and spitting at him. 

Trump later posted a Socrates quote to Instagram that read, “When debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the losers.” 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies