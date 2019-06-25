 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump accuser says most people think of rape as ‘sexy’ in controversial CNN interview

Published time: 25 Jun, 2019 15:49
Get short URL
Trump accuser says most people think of rape as ‘sexy’ in controversial CNN interview
© Getty Images UK / Washington Post
An advice columnist who has accused Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s has raised eyebrows online after telling CNN host Anderson Cooper that most people think of rape as “sexy.”

Jean. E Carroll was appearing on Cooper’s show on Monday night when he asked her why she didn’t like to use the word rape. “I was not thrown on the ground and ravaged. The word rape carries so many sexual connotations. This was not sexual. It just hurt,” she said, before things took a turn for the bizarre.

“I think most people think of rape as being sexy — think of the fantasies,” Carroll continued, before an uncomfortable Cooper stumbled and quickly cut to a commercial break.

The comment lit up a debate, with people saying its a “repulsive” and “disgusting” way to talk about rape and others suggesting that the Trump accuser was not a good spokesperson for rape victims and even doubted the credibility of her story.

There were those who took Carroll’s side, noting she had made the comment in response to Trump’s earlier denial of rape on the basis that she was not his “type.” Sympathetic tweeters said she was trying to explain that rapists are often motivated by power and not sexual attraction.

Others offered that if content on most porn websites is anything to go by, many people do seem to find rape or rape “fantasies” sexy.

New York magazine published Carroll’s accusation against Trump on Friday in an excerpt from her upcoming book in which she details her alleged experiences of sexual assault and misconduct with Trump and multiple other men. 

Trump has adamantly denied Carroll’s allegation and similar accusations from a number of other women.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies