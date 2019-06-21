MASSIVE explosions rip through oil refinery in Pennsylvania (VIDEO, PHOTO)

An out-of-control fire at the largest oil refinery on the east coast of the US went from bad to worse when explosions began erupting around the complex, and could reportedly be felt nearly five miles away.

The dramatic scene at Philadelphia Energy Solutions on Friday was filmed by numerous people who witnessed the thunderous explosion and the resulting plumes of fire that erupted across the skyline. The flames and smoke could be seen for miles around.

#BREAKING: WATCH the moment an explosion, massive flames engulfed the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in Southwest Philadelphia. We're LIVE on @NBCPhiladelphiapic.twitter.com/MJ4gRoMD0n — Christine Mattson (@ChristneMattson) June 21, 2019

Authorities urge residents near refinery fire to shelter in place until notified otherwise after a series of explosions rocked the Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex. https://t.co/ryUDMicxuTpic.twitter.com/10H0uwyzO1 — ABC News (@ABC) June 21, 2019

Residents said that the blast was so powerful it knocked pictures off their walls, while one driver said he was able to feel the heat of the blast inside his car.

Moments before the explosion pic.twitter.com/kZ7ButGVwM — Jonathan Triboletti (@JonnyTriBBz6) June 21, 2019

There are no reports yet of any injuries. The massive refinery processes around 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily, and employs about 1,000 people.

The fire has been contained in the area, and nearby roads, including a major highway, have been blocked off by emergency crews.

