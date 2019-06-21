 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MASSIVE explosions rip through oil refinery in Pennsylvania (VIDEO, PHOTO)

Published time: 21 Jun, 2019 11:48
©  Reuters/David M. Parrott/File Photo
An out-of-control fire at the largest oil refinery on the east coast of the US went from bad to worse when explosions began erupting around the complex, and could reportedly be felt nearly five miles away.

The dramatic scene at Philadelphia Energy Solutions on Friday was filmed by numerous people who witnessed the thunderous explosion and the resulting plumes of fire that erupted across the skyline. The flames and smoke could be seen for miles around.

Residents said that the blast was so powerful it knocked pictures off their walls, while one driver said he was able to feel the heat of the blast inside his car.

There are no reports yet of any injuries. The massive refinery processes around 335,000 barrels of crude oil daily, and employs about 1,000 people.

The fire has been contained in the area, and nearby roads, including a major highway, have been blocked off by emergency crews.

