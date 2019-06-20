Israeli Holocaust museum schools AOC on concentration camps after comparison to migrant facilities

The Israeli Holocaust memorial center Yad Vashem lit up US Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez online for comparing US migrant detention centers to fascistic concentration camps, even offering to help educate her.

“Concentration camps assured a slave labor supply to help in the Nazi war effort, even as the brutality of life inside the camps helped assure the ultimate goal of ‘extermination through labor,’” the memorial center wrote Monday, addressing the congresswoman on Twitter.

The memorial center capped off its tweet with a suggestion for the young rep, better known as AOC: “Learn about concentration camps,” and linked her to a page on its own website.



.@AOC Concentration camps assured a slave labor supply to help in the Nazi war effort, even as the brutality of life inside the camps helped assure the ultimate goal of "extermination through labor."



Earlier this week, the congresswoman stated, “United States is running concentration camps on our southern border,” prompting a debate over whether the comparison went too far.

Liberals argued that using the phrase ‘concentration camp’ was spot on and that the actions of the Trump administration towards illegal migrants were reminiscent of ‘fascism,’ while conservatives accused Ocasio-Cortez of attempting to incite hatred by invoking Nazi Germany comparisons when talking about the White House.

The Jewish community has been split, with some supporting the congresswoman and others pleading with her to refrain from using holocaust terminology when talking about immigration issues in the US.

With a record influx of undocumented migrants and asylum seekers into the US, migrant detention facilities near the southern border are running at full capacity, many with overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, a situation acting Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Commissioner John Sanders recently called a “full-blown emergency.”

There has been much outcry after reports that migrant children would be detained at military bases, including Olahoma’s Fort Sill, which served as an internment camp for Japanese Americans in World War II. Yet hidden at the bottom or even missing entirely from those stories was the fact that this facility was used for the same purpose under Barack Obama.

