'Raytheon in, Boeing out' as acting SecDef Shanahan withdraws from Pentagon

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has withdrawn from consideration to head the Pentagon, President Donald Trump has said, announcing that the current Secretary of the Army Mark Esper will become the new acting secretary.

The abrupt move was announced Tuesday by the US president on Twitter, his social media platform of choice.

Shanahan’s decision was explained by his desire to “devote more time to his family,” according to Trump.

....I thank Pat for his outstanding service and will be naming Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to be the new Acting Secretary of Defense. I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 июня 2019 г.

Shanahan’s decision has been reportedly triggered by the background check process, that comes as a part of the confirmation for the Pentagon chief office. Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that the FBI had been investigating a 2010 domestic fight between Shanahan and his then-wife.

Both of them accused each other of starting the fight, yet Shanahan has always maintained he never hit his former spouse, reiterating it once again in a statement issued shortly before Trump’s tweet.

Esper has served as Army secretary since 2017. Prior to that, he was vice president of government relations at Raytheon, a major defense contractor that manufactures guided missiles and electronics. He was recognized as a top corporate lobbyist by the Hill in 2015 and 2016.

Shanahan (Boeing) being replaced by Esper (Raytheon) so it's still all smiles for the arms manufacturing sector — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 18, 2019

Trump replaces Boeing with Raytheon https://t.co/A6V90tOn45 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) June 18, 2019

Prior to his appointment to the Pentagon, Shanahan was an executive at Boeing’s helicopter division, also a major military contractor.

