Hump day? Trump brags about meeting ‘Prince of Whales,’ Twitter unloads with memes

Fresh from a gaffe-filled visit to the UK, including appearing to fist-bump the Queen and not curtsying, US president Donald Trump added one more to the list by referring to Prince Charles as the ‘Prince of Whales.’

Trump’s twitchy twitter-finger seemingly got the best of him Thursday morning as he name-dropped the non-existent ‘Prince of Whales’ while boasting of the leaders he had met during his recent mini-tour of Europe.

Also on rt.com Fist bumps, no curtsies & clashing outfits: 'Gaffes' open Trumps' meeting with British royals

“I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about ‘Everything!’ Should I immediately… ” Trump wrote in a now-corrected tweet about meetings that took place over a week ago.

Alas, the ever-watchful eye of Twitter misses very little these days, especially when it comes to the US president, who is prone to off-the-cuff remarks on social media. Cue the memes, trolling and banter.

“What about the King of Krill, Dear Leader of Lobsters and Marshal of Mussels?”wrote one Twitter user, in reference to some possible pretenders to the fictional Prince of Whales’ future throne.

Others relied on the tried-and-trusted gif format to deride the spelling mistake.

The unfortunate typo also inspired many to engage their limited Photoshop (or more likely MS Paint) skills to needle the US president.

First photos in from Trump's meeting with the Prince of Whales pic.twitter.com/MclQIT9G2A — Hazel Shearing (@hazelshearing) June 13, 2019

A fine effort by Welshman Ben Miles Davies replaced the red dragon on the Welsh flag with a red whale.

The orca-strated response clearly had an effect as Trump soon issued a corrected version of the tweet. Everything whale be alright.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!