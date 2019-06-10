One killed after helicopter crash-lands on roof of building in Manhattan (PHOTO, VIDEO)

One person has died after a helicopter crash-landed onto the roof of a midtown Manhattan building and caught fire, New York Fire Department officials have confirmed.

The helicopter crashed into a 54-story office building on New York's 7th avenue, north of the Theater District and Times Square, just before 2pm.

Helicopter crahes into Midtown manhattan and informed speculation seems like it crashed into roof* of building pic.twitter.com/iWBab7hoK9 — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) June 10, 2019

#FDNY confirms a helicopter has crash-landed onto the roof of 787 7th Ave in Manhattan. The fire has been extinguished, and members continue to operate in response to fuel leaking from the helicopter. There is currently one fatality reported. — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019

Emergency responders continue to work at the scene "in response to fuel leaking from the helicopter," FDNY tweeted.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo showed up on the scene shortly after the accident. Asked by a reporter how he felt to hear an aircraft had crashed into a Manhattan building, he said every New Yorker had "a level of PTSD from 9/11,” but added that there was no indication that there was anything more to the incident and that the aircraft had just attempted an emergency or “hard” landing on the roof.

Look around the helicopter crash after math pic.twitter.com/3hpgwHkCS2 — Israel Ortega Cruz (@IsZurc) June 10, 2019

Cuomo also said the emergency responders had brought the fire on the roof under control. Around 100 fire and emergency service units have been dispatched to the area.

Footage emerged on Twitter of the building being evacuated after the crash. "We felt a jolt in our building and shortly after got the instruction to evacuate," one worker in the building tweeted.

Evacuation in Midtown West. 51st Street and 6th Ave near Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Centre.



We felt a jolt in our building and shortly after got the instruction to evacuate. #NYC#Evacuation#Midtownpic.twitter.com/lH2YwilqqJ — Javanni. (@JavanniWaugh) June 10, 2019

The area is "swarming with police officers, emergency vehicles, fire trucks, and everybody is looking up," NBC journalist Rehema Ellis reported, suggesting that poor visibility and rainy conditions could have contributed to the accident. There has been strong wind and rain in the city all day.

PRELIMINARY UPDATE: There was a helicopter hard landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Fire has been extinguished. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/pBvrbD1MGh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 10, 2019

Helicopters are often used for transportation and sight-seeing over Manhattan.

White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the crash and "continues to monitor the situation."

