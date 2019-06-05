Trump says 'not nearly enough' progress in Mexico-US talks, tariffs due next week if no deal

US President Donald Trump has said he would go ahead with imposing a five percent tariff on Mexican imports if no deal is inked, after the first day of talks to curb the flow of migrants brought little progress.

With no breakthrough reached at the high-level meeting between Mexican and US officials at the White House on Wednesday, Trump – who is visiting Ireland at the moment – tweeted out his frustration with the lack of tangible results, repeating his threat to slap Mexico with five percent tariffs on all goods.

He blamed Mexico and House Democrats for spiking numbers of arrests of migrants attempting to sneak into the US. A record 132,887 were arrested last month after they crossed the border illegally.

"Progress is being made, but not nearly enough! Border arrests for May are at 133,000 because of Mexico & the Democrats in Congress refusing to budge on immigration reform," Trump tweeted.

The US president reminded Mexico of the deadline to he had set to comply with his demands, saying the sweeping tariffs will come into effect on Monday if the negotiations fail.

"If no agreement is reached, Tariffs at the 5% level will begin on Monday, with monthly increases as per schedule," he tweeted, arguing that the measure would only benefit the US by luring back businesses. "The higher the Tariffs go, the higher the number of companies that will move back to the USA!"

While Trump’s Twitter tirade revolved around the looming tariffs, Mexico’s chief negotiator, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, said that the delegations have not touched on the issue yet.

"The dialogue was focused on migration flows and what Mexico is doing or is proposing to the United States, our concern about the Central American situation," Ebrard told a press conference.

As the northward flow of Central American migrants does not seem to ebb, Trump has been ratcheting up his pressure on Mexico to tighten the screws on caravans travelling through the Mexican territory and into the US mostly unimpeded.

Ahead of the talks, the White House laid out three conditions for Mexico to comply if it wants to lift the tariffs, which will rise by five percent each month until they reach 25 percent in October.

The first condition is for Mexico to process asylum requests by itself, rather than allowing hundreds of thousands of disheveled people to proceed to the border. Trump’s economic adviser, Peter Navarro, said Wednesday that Mexico needs to enforce its own laws in respect to the migrants, noting that they “are much stronger than ours.” The second condition is for Mexican security forces and police to step up their border protection efforts at Mexico’s own border with Guatemala, the main point of entry for Central American migrants. Thirdly, Washington demands Mexico reinforces patrolling of the roads inside the country by eradicating corruption by security officials, that let migrants continue their perilous journey towards the US in exchange for bribes.

