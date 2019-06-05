 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Numerous injuries in blast at Roswell, New Mexico ‘firework storage’ – police

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 20:15 Edited time: 5 Jun, 2019 20:56
FILE PHOTO: A security agent stands among dozens of retired aircraft on the tarmac of the Roswell Airport. © Reuters / Jason Reed
Two firefighters have been seriously injured in an explosion at the Roswell airport, New Mexico officials have confirmed. The explosion reportedly involved a fireworks storage facility.

About a dozen Roswell firefighters were inside the warehouse, working on a fireworks display, when the explosion took place, around 12:15 pm local time (1615 GMT).

Two of the firefighters were transported to a nearby hospital with “serious, critical injuries,” New Mexico State Police Captain Lance Bateman told reporters. The rest were treated for injuries on the scene.

New Mexico State Police is on the scene and the public has been advised to avoid the area.

"We don't believe there was any malice involved, it is looking accidental," but the investigation into the explosion continues, Bateman said.

Roswell has gained notoriety for being involved in a 1947 “UFO crash.” The US military said the object that crashed near the city was a weather balloon, but UFO enthusiasts have claimed the government has been covering up evidence of extraterrestrial visitation ever since.

