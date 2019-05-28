MASSIVE fire destroys landmark Dallas hotel (PHOTOS)

An enormous fire has engulfed the historic Ambassador Hotel near downtown Dallas with more than 100 firefighters drafted in to battle the blaze.

Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to the raging inferno at approximately 1:30am local time after the five-storey building was engulfed in flames on Monday night.

@DallasFireRes_q responding to 4-alarm fire at Old Ambassador Hotel. No reported injuries. Over 100 firefighters responding. https://t.co/RphHatcSQmpic.twitter.com/tSLJ5Ld1yE — DALLAS FIRE-RESCUE (@DallasFireRes_q) May 28, 2019

A huge column of smoke was seen billowing off the building and firefighters reported that several of the floors collapsed.

No one was injured in the blaze and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Hot embers sparked a second fire on the roof of a nearby building which was also tackled by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

No one was hurt in the fire. Ambassador Hotel first opened in 1904 & was a Texas Historic Landmark. Crews still spraying water to put out hot spots. A guy driving down 30 saw the fire, decided to stop. “It was something I’d never see again. A once in a lifetime thing.” pic.twitter.com/HOakeBFPAA — Alan Scaia (@scaia) May 28, 2019

The local landmark was being transformed into an apartment block with shops and restaurants.

