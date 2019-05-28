 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
MASSIVE fire destroys landmark Dallas hotel (PHOTOS)

Published time: 28 May, 2019 11:53 Edited time: 28 May, 2019 12:10
© Twitter / Dallas Fire-Rescue
An enormous fire has engulfed the historic Ambassador Hotel near downtown Dallas with more than 100 firefighters drafted in to battle the blaze.

Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to the raging inferno at approximately 1:30am local time after the five-storey building was engulfed in flames on Monday night.

A huge column of smoke was seen billowing off the building and firefighters reported that several of the floors collapsed.

No one was injured in the blaze and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Hot embers sparked a second fire on the roof of a nearby building which was also tackled by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

The local landmark was being transformed into an apartment block with shops and restaurants.

