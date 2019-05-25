 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Don’t be fooled by the left’: Jon Voight calls Trump greatest president since Lincoln (VIDEOS)

Published time: 25 May, 2019 15:17
File photo © Reuters / Danny Moloshok
Hollywood actor Jon Voight has hailed Donald Trump as the greatest US president since Abraham Lincoln for making all the right moves, much to the delight and disgust of Twitter.

Voight trended on Twitter after posting his two-part video endorsement of Trump addressed to “My fellow Americans,” in which the film star commended the president for “battling the left and their absurd words of destruction.”

The Academy Award winner goes on to urge people not to be fooled by the political left about Trump’s performance in office, saying he has made America stronger and safer “because our president has made his every move correct.”

Many were quick to back Voight in his assessment of Trump, thanking him for “telling the truth.”

Others, however, sent rolling-eyes memes and dismissed him as “crazy as hell” for his comments, or suggested that maybe Trump had written the script for Voight’s videos.

