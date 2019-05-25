‘Don’t be fooled by the left’: Jon Voight calls Trump greatest president since Lincoln (VIDEOS)

Hollywood actor Jon Voight has hailed Donald Trump as the greatest US president since Abraham Lincoln for making all the right moves, much to the delight and disgust of Twitter.

Voight trended on Twitter after posting his two-part video endorsement of Trump addressed to “My fellow Americans,” in which the film star commended the president for “battling the left and their absurd words of destruction.”

The Academy Award winner goes on to urge people not to be fooled by the political left about Trump’s performance in office, saying he has made America stronger and safer “because our president has made his every move correct.”

Many were quick to back Voight in his assessment of Trump, thanking him for “telling the truth.”

Love you Jon, thank you for being a patriot and a stand up guy. God Bless . 🇺🇸 — Denise Plain and Simple (@DeniseB28480321) May 25, 2019 Thanks for supporting our President❤️🇺🇸 — AJ Broxon (@AjBroxon) May 25, 2019 I love you. Finally a 'Hollywood' voice of reason 💜 I'm not even American, but I see the hate constantly spewed by the left and that is wrong. We ALL have skeletons in our closets...that gets old fast. I sincerely believe he is doing good things for ALL. — Steph (@infinitimom72) May 25, 2019

Others, however, sent rolling-eyes memes and dismissed him as “crazy as hell” for his comments, or suggested that maybe Trump had written the script for Voight’s videos.

We stand with the presidency which is why we oppose this president. Get that straight. — Joseph R. Skeen (@DuluthDreaming) May 25, 2019 I think his daughter needs to stage an intervention — Stephen Bright😎🌊🌈🧷;🐈🇺🇸♏️✝️🎤🎭👂🏻📎 (@StephenBright) May 25, 2019 Sorry but that’s a “no” for me. — You Know Who (@filmandsoccer) May 25, 2019

