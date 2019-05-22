‘I don’t do coverups’: Trump fires back at Pelosi after walking out of WH meeting

President Donald Trump called a surprise press conference to blast House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who accused him of masterminding a “coverup.” Trump then canceled an infrastructure meeting with top Democrats.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump lashed out at Pelosi, who earlier that day declared “we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a coverup,” following a meeting with the entire Democratic caucus.

“I don’t do coverups,” the president said, before declaring the ‘Russiagate’ investigation a “takedown attempt” against him, and “the greatest hoax in history.”

The president had met with Pelosi (D-California) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) to discuss a bipartisan, $2 trillion infrastructure plan moments beforehand, but cut the meeting short.

President Trump: "I walked into the room and I told Senator Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, 'I want to do infrastructure. I want to do it more than you want to do it…but you know what, you can't do it under these circumstances. So get these phony investigations over with.'" pic.twitter.com/VR7oB4GbxM — CSPAN (@cspan) May 22, 2019

“I walked into the room and I told Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi that I want to do infrastructure,” he said. “But you know what, you can’t do it under these circumstances.”

The Democratic meeting and Pelosi’s statement came after former White House counsel Don McGahn failed to show up at a House Judiciary hearing on Tuesday regarding the Mueller investigation.

The White House and President Trump insist that McGahn cannot be compelled to testify before the committee, and Trump accused the Democrats of wanting a "do over" of the Mueller probe.

Trump later re-stated his case in a series of tweets, accusing the Democrats of "tearing the United States apart" while his administration is "achieving things that have never been done before," ending with a sarcastic thank-you to Pelosi for her prayers.

....But they really want a do-over! You can’t investigate and legislate simultaneously - it just doesn’t work that way. You can’t go down two tracks at the same time. Let Chuck, Nancy, Jerry, Adam and all of the rest finish playing their games.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

....Democrat leadership is tearing the United States apart, but I will continue to set records for the American People – and Nancy, thank you so much for your prayers, I know you truly mean it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

