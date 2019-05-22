 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I don’t do coverups’: Trump fires back at Pelosi after walking out of WH meeting

Published time: 22 May, 2019 16:24 Edited time: 22 May, 2019 18:03
President Trump speaks to reporters at the White House © Reuters / Leah Millis
President Donald Trump called a surprise press conference to blast House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who accused him of masterminding a “coverup.” Trump then canceled an infrastructure meeting with top Democrats.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump lashed out at Pelosi, who earlier that day declared “we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a coverup,” following a meeting with the entire Democratic caucus.

“I don’t do coverups,” the president said, before declaring the ‘Russiagate’ investigation a “takedown attempt” against him, and “the greatest hoax in history.”

The president had met with Pelosi (D-California) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) to discuss a bipartisan, $2 trillion infrastructure plan moments beforehand, but cut the meeting short.

“I walked into the room and I told Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi that I want to do infrastructure,” he said. “But you know what, you can’t do it under these circumstances.”

The Democratic meeting and Pelosi’s statement came after former White House counsel Don McGahn failed to show up at a House Judiciary hearing on Tuesday regarding the Mueller investigation.

The White House and President Trump insist that McGahn cannot be compelled to testify before the committee, and Trump accused the Democrats of wanting a "do over" of the Mueller probe.

Trump later re-stated his case in a series of tweets, accusing the Democrats of "tearing the United States apart" while his administration is "achieving things that have never been done before," ending with a sarcastic thank-you to Pelosi for her prayers.

