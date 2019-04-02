Texas chemical plant catches fire, injuries reported

A Texas chemical plant has gone up in flames, spewing black smoke into the air northeast of Houston. Two injuries are reported, and emergency services are on the scene.

The plant, located in Crosby, Texas, went up in flames on Tuesday. NBC Dallas Fort Worth reports that a blast injured two workers, while Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that pops and bangs could be heard coming from the facility.

Live video feed from the plant shows thick black smoke rising from a yard containing several storage tanks. The column of smoke can be seen from passing Highway 90.

DEVELOPING: There is a shelter in place at nearby schools and two workers are feared hurt and another missing after an explosion and fire at a chemical plant outside Houston, with a smoke plume visible for miles and firefighters trying to stop the blaze. https://t.co/GdQhUIT0iGpic.twitter.com/zZBCTDaPop — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 2, 2019

Crosby Plant fire: arriving in the general area. Information is preliminary: schools have sheltered in place, a few pops have been heard, air seems to be moving in Southwest direction. #HouNewspic.twitter.com/jFECk4g8AJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 2, 2019

Roads in the area have been closed, residents within one mile of the fire ordered to shelter in place. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The plant, operated by chemical company KMCO, is the second such facility near Houston to go up in flames in a month. A three-day fire at Intercontinental Terminal Co. gutted the petrochemical plant and spewed dangerous benzene fumes into the air last month. Thousands of locals reportedly sought medical treatment, and the site remains too toxic for investigators to approach.

The sprawling KMCO facility manufactures antifreeze and brake fluid, as well as cement grinding and oilfield products. Ethylene glycol, a key ingredient in antifreeze and brake fluid, is highly toxic. Ingestion can be fatal, and breathing its vapors can cause eye and respiratory tract irritation.

