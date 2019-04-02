 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Texas chemical plant catches fire, injuries reported

Published time: 2 Apr, 2019 17:00 Edited time: 2 Apr, 2019 17:26
FILE PHOTO: The KMCO chemical plant in Crosby, Texas © Google Maps
A Texas chemical plant has gone up in flames, spewing black smoke into the air northeast of Houston. Two injuries are reported, and emergency services are on the scene.

The plant, located in Crosby, Texas, went up in flames on Tuesday. NBC Dallas Fort Worth reports that a blast injured two workers, while Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that pops and bangs could be heard coming from the facility.

Live video feed from the plant shows thick black smoke rising from a yard containing several storage tanks. The column of smoke can be seen from passing Highway 90.

Roads in the area have been closed, residents within one mile of the fire ordered to shelter in place. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The plant, operated by chemical company KMCO, is the second such facility near Houston to go up in flames in a month. A three-day fire at Intercontinental Terminal Co. gutted the petrochemical plant and spewed dangerous benzene fumes into the air last month. Thousands of locals reportedly sought medical treatment, and the site remains too toxic for investigators to approach.

The sprawling KMCO facility manufactures antifreeze and brake fluid, as well as cement grinding and oilfield products. Ethylene glycol, a key ingredient in antifreeze and brake fluid, is highly toxic. Ingestion can be fatal, and breathing its vapors can cause eye and respiratory tract irritation.

