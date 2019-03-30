Hundreds march in Washington, DC, to protest against NATO, US interference in Venezuela

Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Washington, DC, to oppose the upcoming NATO ministerial meeting in the US capital. The demonstrators also decried the continued US involvement in the Venezuelan political crisis.

The march was aimed at showing "mass popular opposition to NATO, wars, racism and US aggression against Venezuela," National Mobilization's Steering Committee, a loose ad hoc coalition of activists representing dozens of peace movements and action groups, said in a statement.

Hundreds of activists from around the world are gathered in front of the White House to denounce NATO and call for #HandsOffVenezuelapic.twitter.com/lhAyJ7JOjp — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) March 30, 2019

The demonstrators gathered at the Lafayette Square in front of the White House and then marched through the area, stopping near the offices of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the Organization of the American States (OAS), which the demonstrators also held partly responsible for the "imperialist" policies of the West. They also walked past the Washington mayor's office to address the local issues and the Customs & Border Enforcement office to highlight the plight of the Latin American asylum seekers coming to the US.

March stopping now outside the headquarters of the World Bank, responsible for the plunder of countries around the world. World Bank hands off! #No2NATO#HandsOffVenezuelapic.twitter.com/3g9lO3GlzD — International Action Center (@iacenter) March 30, 2019

“From Palestine to Mexico these racist walls have got to go!” #No2NATO#HandsOffVenezuelapic.twitter.com/kUhTsd2CED — Workers World Party (@workersworld) March 30, 2019

The protesters were holding placards and banners that read: "No to NATO, No to war and racism", "Unite to fight NATO's racist wars", "NATO Bombs=Slavery in Libya", "NATO Killed One Million Iraqis" and "Shut Down NATO'S War Crimes."

Turning right thru the national mall now, raising the banner of international solidarity high! #No2NATO#HandsOffVenezuelapic.twitter.com/iXSoMcdSWD — NoWarOnVenezuela.org (@nowaronVE) March 30, 2019

Some slogans also referred to the continued US pressure on Venezuela, where Washington supports a self-proclaimed "interim president", Juan Guaido, who seeks to depose the elected leader, Nicolas Maduro. The slogans read: "Hands off Venezuela" and "No war on Venezuela" as well as "US Sanctions Caused Venezuela's Crisis."

#No2NATO#HandsOffVenezuela march stretches for blocks of DC streets as far as you can see! Solidarity to defeat US imperialism & the NATO war machine! pic.twitter.com/SwWH42FjqN — International Action Center (@iacenter) March 30, 2019

Military veterans from the DSA in Connecticut join the Metro DSA (along with other activists) in Washington D.C. to say "No to a Rich Man's War!" in Venezuela or elsewhere. This is the beginning of a week-long series of "Unwelcome NATO" events. #No2NATO#HandsOffVenezuelapic.twitter.com/ohjNL9O11q — DSA Venezuela Solidarity (@DsaVenezuela) March 30, 2019

“Down with the empire!” Some of what I’m seeing at this #No2NATO rally outside the White House.



Anti-war organizers are kicking off a week of protests around the 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty. @N2Sreportspic.twitter.com/iPncXbFBJa — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) March 30, 2019

The meeting of the NATO foreign affairs ministers is scheduled for April 3 and 4. It will be held in Washington DC to mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance.

