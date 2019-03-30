HomeUSA News

Hundreds march in Washington, DC, to protest against NATO, US interference in Venezuela

Published time: 30 Mar, 2019 22:26
Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of Washington, DC, to oppose the upcoming NATO ministerial meeting in the US capital. The demonstrators also decried the continued US involvement in the Venezuelan political crisis.

The march was aimed at showing "mass popular opposition to NATO, wars, racism and US aggression against Venezuela," National Mobilization's Steering Committee, a loose ad hoc coalition of activists representing dozens of peace movements and action groups, said in a statement.

The demonstrators gathered at the Lafayette Square in front of the White House and then marched through the area, stopping near the offices of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the Organization of the American States (OAS), which the demonstrators also held partly responsible for the "imperialist" policies of the West. They also walked past the Washington mayor's office to address the local issues and the Customs & Border Enforcement office to highlight the plight of the Latin American asylum seekers coming to the US.

The protesters were holding placards and banners that read: "No to NATO, No to war and racism", "Unite to fight NATO's racist wars", "NATO Bombs=Slavery in Libya", "NATO Killed One Million Iraqis" and "Shut Down NATO'S War Crimes."

Some slogans also referred to the continued US pressure on Venezuela, where Washington supports a self-proclaimed "interim president", Juan Guaido, who seeks to depose the elected leader, Nicolas Maduro. The slogans read: "Hands off Venezuela" and "No war on Venezuela" as well as "US Sanctions Caused Venezuela's Crisis."

The meeting of the NATO foreign affairs ministers is scheduled for April 3 and 4. It will be held in Washington DC to mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance.

