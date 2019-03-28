Boeing announces software fixes for infamous 737 Max plane

In the aftermath of two fatal crashes in five months, Boeing has announced software changes for their now infamous 737 Max aircraft which it says will help prevent future accidents.

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed shortly after take off, killing all 157 people on board, earlier this month. The crash came less than six months after Indonesian airline Lion Air also suffered a fatal crash just after take off, killing 189.

The system’s upgrade includes a free extra warning system for all 737 Max planes that was previously marketed as an expensive optional add-on. The safety feature is designed to alert pilots when sensors are producing contradictory readings, it was not included in either of the Boeing planes that crashed.

Boeing announced a fix to the software glitch believed to be the cause of two 737 MAX plane crashes https://t.co/UXC4XKqDovpic.twitter.com/rauUcdgfMs — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) March 28, 2019

READ MORE: FAA says it has NOT approved 737 MAX 8 software patch as Boeing teases the update

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the accidents, however initial findings suggest the Lion Air plane’s system malfunctioned and forced its nose down more than 20 times before it crashed. A preliminary report into the Ethiopian Airlines tragedy is expected later this week.

Boeing has redesigned the 737 Max’s Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) – which adjusts the tail to keep the plane’s nose level in flight – but says this is not an admission that the system was the cause of the crashes. It’s not yet known when the aircraft will be allowed to take to the sky again.

Centered on safety, our Boeing teams this week are previewing the 737 MAX software update and related training materials for our airline customers, their pilots and regulators. pic.twitter.com/qu1LJRj7uv — Dennis A. Muilenburg (@BoeingCEO) March 27, 2019

READ MORE: Southwest’s Boeing 737 MAX emergency lands in Florida after engine problem – FAA

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said there are similarities between both crashes. Despite reports to the contrary the agency has not approved the software update because they have yet to receive the completed version. Boeing said they plan to submit the final software version to the FAA this week. It will need to go through the approval process before planes can fly again with the upgrade.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!