Man pleads guilty to 29 counts of hate crime in Charlottesville car-ramming attack

James Alex Fields, who ploughed his car into counterprotesters at the ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12, 2017, has pleaded guilty to all 29 counts of hate crime charges, the US Department of Justice reported Wednesday. Fields admitted to having killed Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old woman, who was fatally injured in the attack, and having intended to kill other victims that he injured and struck with his vehicle. At his guilty plea hearing, Fields said that he used to promote white supremacist beliefs on social media while praising the racial policies of Adolf Hitler, including the Holocaust. Each of the charges carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

