Senate joins House in voting against border emergency declaration, Trump says 'Veto!'
The Senate adopted a resolution of disapproval in a 59-41 vote on Thursday afternoon, with twelve Republicans voting alongside the Democrats against what they claimed was usurpation of congressional authority. The Democrat-majority House of Representatives had voted against the emergency on February 26.
12 Senate Republicans have voted Yes on disapproval resolution (vote still open):— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 14, 2019
Alexander
Blunt
Collins
Lee
Moran
Murkowski
Paul
Portman
Romney
Rubio
Toomey
Wicker
Trump's response came within half an hour, in a one-word tweet: VETO! It is his first veto since he took office two years ago.
VETO!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019
Trump declared an emergency last month after Congress agreed on giving him less than $2 billion for building a barrier on the US-Mexican border. The impasse between the White House and the Democrats had previously led to a 35-day partial government shutdown.
Neither the Senate nor the House have passed their disapproval with a three-fifths majority, meaning that Trump will be able to veto their joint resolution and continue the emergency. However, this is the first time Congress has taken up a vote against any presidential emergency declaration, ever since passing the law authorizing the measures in 1976. Since then, there have been 59 emergency declarations, 31 of which are still in effect.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!