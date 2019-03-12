But where are all the wars? Dick Cheney tears into ‘isolationist’ Pence at neocon conclave

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has attacked the Trump administration’s “isolationist” foreign policy, lecturing Mike Pence on not living up to his example as one of the primary architects of Middle Eastern destabilization.

“We’re getting into a situation where our friends and allies around the world that we depend upon are going to lack confidence in us,” Cheney said, seemingly unaware of the irony dripping from his words.

“I worry that the bottom line of that kind of an approach is we have an administration that looks a lot more like Barack Obama than Ronald Reagan,” he added, perhaps forgetting that Obama’s foreign policy largely consisted of continuing the wars that began under Cheney’s own watch – with a few more thrown in for good measure.

Even the hire of an actual Reagan relic to run the administration’s Venezuelan regime change – enforced democracy-dispenser Elliott Abrams, last seen threatening US allies with “secondary sanctions” for refusing to back the self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido – did not soothe the former VP’s ire.

Cheney blindsided Pence with his “concerns” during a private American Enterprise Institute retreat at Sea Island, Georgia, attended by about 150 Republican movers and shakers – as fitting a locale as any to be lambasted by one of the era’s great supervillains. While discussion participants had agreed to keep their words “off the record,” some thoughtful attendee leaked a transcript to the Washington Post.

The hawk’s hawk lamented that Trump “supposedly doesn’t spend that much time with the intel people, or doesn’t agree with them, frequently” – since it’s hard to lie someone into a war with phony intel if you can’t sit them down for a briefing in the first place. He claimed to worry that the president’s “foreign policy boils down to a crude dollars and cents transaction” – a no-doubt heartfelt criticism coming from the man Sen. Rand Paul accused of starting the Iraq war in order to shore up the fortunes of Halliburton, the energy company where he’d long served as CEO. Halliburton not only received a $1 billion no-bid contract in the early days of post-“Mission Accomplished” Iraq, which mushroomed into $39.5 billion over 10 years, but reportedly skimmed so much profit off the top that the resulting low-quality construction actually endangered soldiers’ lives.

Jaws dropped all over Twitter to see Cheney not only roaming free, but dispensing political advice.

There is no one in the entire country with less standing to challenge anyone’s foreign policy approach than Dick Cheney. That he still *thinks* he has this standing is a testament to society’s collective refusal to hold elites accountable for failure https://t.co/uVtdiSfj4M — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 11, 2019

🤣🤣Remember that time when you convinced yourself (and POTUS) that #Iraq had #WMD and we went on decade-long military intervention that US foreign policy has never recovered from? Respectfully, we're not interested in your "advice." Thanks. https://t.co/mPELe32qcK — Brandon Weichert (@WeTheBrandon) March 11, 2019

The guy literally blasted his friend with some birdshot and got his friend to apologize to him for it. What the hell is this rehabilitation of Dick Cheney from the establishment media lately? Gross and disgusting. — Syntax Error 🇺🇸 (@SyntaxError1871) March 11, 2019

Especially since he dare not travel outside US since Kuala Lumpur tribunal found him guilty of war crimes. — P. A. Nichols (@panich52) March 11, 2019

Even the usually-limp mainstream media got in a few good shots.

Imagine having Dick Cheney’s record on foreign policy and criticizing someone. https://t.co/Y6Cp4Zfhpb — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 11, 2019

There is almost no one in the country whose views on American foreign policy are worth less than Dick Cheney. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 11, 2019

The neocon cheerleaders, of course, saw nothing wrong with their hero stepping out of retirement to criticize the namby-pamby Trump regime - but they were few and far between.

Why isn’t Cheney voicing his criticism in public? America’s security is at stake. That’s more important than maintaining party unity. https://t.co/TI2PoCM7lq — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) March 11, 2019

Zero credibility guy challenges negative credibility guy on his foreign policy.

😴😴😴😴😴 — Matt Garthoff (@mattgarthoff) March 11, 2019

And some even found themselves in the unlikely position of sympathizing with Mike Pence.

Great. Only Cheney could make me sympathize with Donald Trump and Mike friggin Pence. Cheney needs to take a long walk into that good night and keep his blood soaked hands off US foreign policy, thanks. — Ol’ Charliehead (@Amastan9) March 11, 2019

Missing from this piece is Cheney pointed a shotgun at him while saying this. https://t.co/zy1JtanRt4 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 11, 2019

Helen Buyniski, RT

