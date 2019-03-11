Twitter unites to save ‘Sad Dad’s’ donut shop in viral moment of goodwill

Too often in recent years Twitter has become a wild west of hot takes and takedowns but one tweet added a saccharine-sweet moment to the social media platform, in the form of delicious donuts.

Billy By took to the site to ask people to help his father’s newly-opened but struggling donut shop, Billy's Donuts of Missouri City, Texas, get off the ground. “My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop,” By wrote, accompanied by photos of overflowing shelves, stocked to the brim with donutty goodness.

My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop 😭 pic.twitter.com/y5aGB1Acrc — billy (@hibillyby) March 9, 2019

In a sickeningly sweet and heartwarming twist of fate, the tweet went viral and Twitter, for a few moments at least, banded together to spread the good word about this mom-and-pop operation in need of help.

Celebrities like Casey Neistat (1.9 million followers) and James Woods (2.04 million followers) answered the call as did Twitter itself.

You donut want to miss out on Billy’s and neither do we! We’ll be there tomorrow morning 🍩♥️#LoveTwitterhttps://t.co/NpTAXW4R53 — Twitter (@Twitter) March 10, 2019

Thanks to this tweet, folks are streaming into Billy's Donuts. This morning, @twitter is taking care of your tab. https://t.co/7DkW2nT2iU — Timothy Malcolm (@timothymalcolm) March 11, 2019

By’s tweet amassed 275,000 retweets and 593,000 likes in short order and, as he announced less than 24 hours after the initial tweet, Billy’s donuts had sold out of glazed and topped donuts, cinnamon rolls, and kolaches.

Just wanted to update yall! We completely sold out of donuts and kolaches! You are all amazing. I can't thank everyone enough for coming out and supporting local businesses. This means so much to my family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/o3GQcKvVnG — billy (@hibillyby) March 10, 2019

The donut shop’s Instagram page now boasts over 59,000 followers and shows that, when it comes to sugary snacks at least, Twitter can unite briefly.

