Barber’s condom promotion goes viral for all the wrong reasons, cutting remarks ensue… (PHOTO)
Jakes Gamez, a barber at the Fadeaway Barbershop in Corpus Christi, Texas, made a highly suggestive post announcing that he would be giving away free condoms to clients after their dapper new dos, boldly stating: “You’re going to need it after I cut your hair. Trust me.”
Gotta include one of these with every card! You’re going to need it after I cut your hair 💈🥇Trust me 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/V8XEusCgoe— jake gamez🐍💈 (@gamezjakee) March 10, 2019
There was one fatal flaw in the 23-year-old coiffeur’s conceit. He had stapled the condoms to his business card rendering them utterly useless.
i was about to say, DAMN, you did that. but then i saw the staple and i was like daaaamn... you reallyyyy did that. 😂😂😂— Kiana R. Moctezuma (@booksandkiana) March 10, 2019
Then he gets to cut your kids hair pic.twitter.com/r9prsnNpFx— I Dont Need Your Situation (@SimoneSpins) March 10, 2019
Who gone tell him... pic.twitter.com/ICypB2D14f— Keyshawn (@that1kid2001) March 10, 2019
Many were quick to point out that Jake was sharing gifts with customers that were about as useful as a chocolate teapot, but the stylist took it all in stride, and joined in the fun, even retweeting people who suggested that “He [was] trying to lock up the child hair market too.”
Oh, friend. pic.twitter.com/MnYNTcv1VN— A Cherished Wife ™ 💍 (@thepbg) March 10, 2019
Dope marketing— Coole High (@CooleHigh) March 10, 2019
Tryna create whole GENERATIONS of clients, i see. Marketing level: 💯 pic.twitter.com/sTtxEMBa27— michelle’s right leg (@poetneon) March 10, 2019
how you gonna staple pacifiers next year https://t.co/J2hfA9jiwo— Tanner Eckerdt (@tantaneckerdt) March 10, 2019
