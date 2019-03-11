HomeUSA News

Barber’s condom promotion goes viral for all the wrong reasons, cutting remarks ensue… (PHOTO)

Published time: 11 Mar, 2019 12:17 Edited time: 11 Mar, 2019 12:24
A barber in Texas has gone viral after an online promotional gambit for his shop turned into an internet fail for the ages, with Twitter users quick to mock the moronic online marketing.

Jakes Gamez, a barber at the Fadeaway Barbershop in Corpus Christi, Texas, made a highly suggestive post announcing that he would be giving away free condoms to clients after their dapper new dos, boldly stating: “You’re going to need it after I cut your hair. Trust me.”

There was one fatal flaw in the 23-year-old coiffeur’s conceit. He had stapled the condoms to his business card rendering them utterly useless.

Many were quick to point out that Jake was sharing gifts with customers that were about as useful as a chocolate teapot, but the stylist took it all in stride, and joined in the fun, even retweeting people who suggested that “He [was] trying to lock up the child hair market too.”

