Barber’s condom promotion goes viral for all the wrong reasons, cutting remarks ensue… (PHOTO)

A barber in Texas has gone viral after an online promotional gambit for his shop turned into an internet fail for the ages, with Twitter users quick to mock the moronic online marketing.

Jakes Gamez, a barber at the Fadeaway Barbershop in Corpus Christi, Texas, made a highly suggestive post announcing that he would be giving away free condoms to clients after their dapper new dos, boldly stating: “You’re going to need it after I cut your hair. Trust me.”

Gotta include one of these with every card! You’re going to need it after I cut your hair 💈🥇Trust me 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/V8XEusCgoe — jake gamez🐍💈 (@gamezjakee) March 10, 2019

There was one fatal flaw in the 23-year-old coiffeur’s conceit. He had stapled the condoms to his business card rendering them utterly useless.

i was about to say, DAMN, you did that. but then i saw the staple and i was like daaaamn... you reallyyyy did that. 😂😂😂 — Kiana R. Moctezuma (@booksandkiana) March 10, 2019

Then he gets to cut your kids hair pic.twitter.com/r9prsnNpFx — I Dont Need Your Situation (@SimoneSpins) March 10, 2019

Many were quick to point out that Jake was sharing gifts with customers that were about as useful as a chocolate teapot, but the stylist took it all in stride, and joined in the fun, even retweeting people who suggested that “He [was] trying to lock up the child hair market too.”

pic.twitter.com/vQcUbRZGg1 — The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Nikki Nicole (@ActressNik) March 10, 2019

Dope marketing — Coole High (@CooleHigh) March 10, 2019

Tryna create whole GENERATIONS of clients, i see. Marketing level: 💯 pic.twitter.com/sTtxEMBa27 — michelle’s right leg (@poetneon) March 10, 2019

how you gonna staple pacifiers next year https://t.co/J2hfA9jiwo — Tanner Eckerdt (@tantaneckerdt) March 10, 2019

