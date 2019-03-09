MSNBC panelist says Bernie should embrace capitalism because his father fled Nazis. Wait, what?
The news network assembled one of its panels to dissect a speech that the popular presidential candidate gave about his people-over-profits platform – and the resulting commentary was far too predictable. Political analyst Rick Tyler argued that the big “lesson” Sanders should have learned, considering his Polish father was a refugee who escaped Nazi occupation, is that “a prosperous capitalist society works for people.”Also on rt.com Bernie Sanders is Hitler? Republicans under fire for Facebook post
To which Camp replied: “Really? I would think the takeaway would have been, ‘Nazis f***ing suck!’”
He also noted that Sanders was being scolded essentially for choosing healthcare-for-all over “unfettered capitalism” – a policy stance that clearly doesn’t sit well with MSNBC’s corporate ownership.
