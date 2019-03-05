‘She’s now in the smallest club of Democrats’: Clinton rules out running in 2020

The tightly packed field of Democratic contenders for a presidential nomination is now somewhat less crowded, after Hillary Clinton firmly stated that she would not be running in the 2020 election.

Clinton, whose loss to Republican Donald Trump in 2016 despite winning the popular vote triggered a major escalation of political tensions in the US, was long rumored to be eyeing a second tilt. But in an interview with News 12 on Tuesday, she said that she would not be seeking a nomination from her party for next year’s presidential election.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” she said. “I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out. I’m not going anywhere.”

According to the interview, Clinton is not seeking any elected office at the moment. But she said she will take an active part in the 2020 campaign as a non-candidate, and has already held private meetings with several Democrats seeking the nomination.

“I’ve told every one of them, don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises from this administration that need to be highlighted,” she said.

Hillary Clinton jumps in! (to the small pool of Democrats not running for POTUS in 2020) https://t.co/bHJ2DUmibz — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 5, 2019

The news that Clinton will not seek to enter the Oval Office next year gave fresh ammo to her critics to gloat and blame her for the current state of political affairs in the US.

"We've just gotten so polarized. We've gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I've ever seen in my adult life." - HillaryClinton /// Yeah, that happens when you call 63,000,000 Americans deplorable and try to grab their guns... https://t.co/BYxpOlh8dm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 5, 2019

Anyway, the rigging was about DNC making every decision in favor of Hillary Clinton. It was about media planning stories that favored Hillary Clinton. It was about Clinton money locking down the DNC to accomplish the favoritism. More than superdelegates. — Jettison Pod 2020 (@dugdugdamnit) March 5, 2019

Nevertheless, the news was regretted by her supporters, who believe she had been robbed of what was rightfully hers.

Note: re: Clinton not running in 2020:



She won in 2016 and should be running for re-election, and Trump should be in the early years of his life sentence for committing treacherous crimes to steal the White House. — David Greenwald (@davidegreenwald) March 5, 2019

Well I’m heartbroken that the real President has had enough of campaigning & has decided not to seek re-election... can u blame her? So simply thanks your continued service to our nation, perhaps u can be VP?



'I'm Not Running': #HillaryClintonhttps://t.co/m6FgdJQmPU — Neil Feigeles (@neilfeigeles) March 5, 2019

End of an era: Hillary Clinton confirms for the first time she is NOT running for president in 2020 and says she won't seek elected office again, but adds she is 'not going anywhere' https://t.co/6xv3c4TgZu — The_News_DIVA🎀 (@The_News_DIVA) March 5, 2019

There are already a lot of people flexing their muscles for the Democrat Party primaries. Almost 20 have formally started their campaigns, while a dozen or so have expressed interest in running. Some US media have already gazed into their crystal balls and used Google to establish who Putin’s favorite is in the race.

Some rules for the primary have been changed since the last election cycle to reduce the influence of superdelegates – one of the instruments which allowed the Clinton-friendly DNC to rig the process in her favor against Bernie Sanders in 2016, as reported by former DNC chair Donna Brazile.

