Luke Perry, ‘90210’ & ‘Riverdale’ star, dies at 52

Beloved Beverly Hills 90210 actor Luke Perry has died at the age of 52 after suffering a major stroke.

The actor passed away on Monday morning at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank. Emergency services had been called to his Sherman Oaks, California home on February 27 at around 9:40am. Perry was transported from his home by ambulance to hospital where he remained under observation for five days until his death on Monday.

Perry was best known for playing Dylan McKay in the hit show Beverly Hills 90210. He was currently starring as Fred Andrews in the TV show Riverdale.

The star also had roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 8 Seconds and The Fifth Element.

Terrible news today. Not only was 90210 a staple of my youth but Luke Perry was a stellar human being and incredibly supportive father who I got to talk to on multiple occasions when he’d come watch his son wrestle. My heart breaks for @boy_myth_legend today. pic.twitter.com/5AOd112HxB — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) March 4, 2019

He is survived by his 21-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter from his marriage to Minnie Sharp, whom he divorced from in 2003.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.