HomeUSA News

Luke Perry, ‘90210’ & ‘Riverdale’ star, dies at 52

Published time: 4 Mar, 2019 17:52 Edited time: 4 Mar, 2019 18:24
Get short URL
Luke Perry, ‘90210’ & ‘Riverdale’ star, dies at 52
©  Global Look Press / Rachel Ceretto
Beloved Beverly Hills 90210 actor Luke Perry has died at the age of 52 after suffering a major stroke.

The actor passed away on Monday morning at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank. Emergency services had been called to his Sherman Oaks, California home on February 27 at around 9:40am. Perry was transported from his home by ambulance to hospital where he remained under observation for five days until his death on Monday.

Luke Perry & Shannen Doherty in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' ©  Global Look Press / Supplied by FilmStills.net

Perry was best known for playing Dylan McKay in the hit show Beverly Hills 90210. He was currently starring as Fred Andrews in the TV show Riverdale.

'Beverly Hills 90210' ©  Global Look Press / KPA

The star also had roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 8 Seconds and The Fifth Element.

He is survived by his 21-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter from his marriage to Minnie Sharp, whom he divorced from in 2003.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies