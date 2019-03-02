HomeUSA News

Kamala Harris' office paid out over $1.1mn to settle sex harassment claims as AG

Published time: 2 Mar, 2019 05:01
Get short URL
Kamala Harris' office paid out over $1.1mn to settle sex harassment claims as AG
© Reuters / Scott Morgan
Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is in damage control mode over revelations her office paid out over $1.1 million in response to sex harassment and misconduct claims while she was California's attorney general.

Allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation by co-workers, reports of inappropriate touching, and complaints about sexually-charged comments and actions in the workplace are among the recorded incidents that resulted in payouts during Harris' six-year tenure as AG, according to records obtained through a California Public Records Act request by the Los Angeles Times. 

Read more
Fashion collusion: CNN journalist picks jacket for Dem candidate Harris & sparks ethics debate Fashion collusion: CNN journalist picks jacket for Dem candidate Harris & sparks ethics debate

Harris insists she was unaware of the suits, but has retroactively shouldered the burden of responsibility. "As the chief executive of a department of nearly 5,000 employees, the buck stopped with me," she said, adding that as a senator, she is made personally aware of any harassment complaints. Harris has cast herself as a staunch supporter of #metoo, but despite her efforts at reinvention, her long record as a prosecutor seems to confront her at every turn.

She claimed ignorance of the charges against top aide Larry Wallace after the Justice Department paid $400,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging he had harassed and discriminated against his executive assistant – even though he had worked closely with Harris for 14 years. Under Harris' leadership, the Department of Justice paid out $649,500 to special agent James Rodriguez to settle charges the agency had harassed and retaliated against him for winning an earlier settlement – transferring him to undesirable jobs, slow-walking his pay, and even encouraging co-workers to file complaints about him. While she pled ignorance about that settlement as well – the largest made under her tenure – her history of protecting officials guilty of prosecutorial misconduct – including falsified confessions, doctored evidence, and perjury – speaks for itself. 

Also on rt.com ‘I did inhale!’ Kamala Harris pulls a giggly U-turn on pot legalization

After Harris' Justice Department was ordered to ease the overcrowding plaguing California jails in 2014, her office argued that releasing minimum-security inmates up for parole would deprive the state of California of a vital supply of the cheap labor it had come to depend on to fight the country's deadliest wildfires – sparking a media firestorm that Harris tried unsuccessfully to quench by claiming she had no idea her own office was advocating keeping prisoners in jail to fight wildfires at $1 per hour.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies