A young black California woman charged with attempted murder in the brutal beating of a 91-year-old Mexican man with a brick has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Laquisha Jones, who allegedly yelled "Go back to your country!" while pummeling Rodolfo Rodriguez, pleaded guilty in December to a charge of aggravated elder abuse and using a deadly and dangerous weapon. Charges of attempted murder were dropped as part of the plea deal.

Rodriguez was brutally assaulted while taking a walk last Fourth of July in Willowbrook, Los Angeles after bumping into Jones' 4-year-old daughter, according to KTLA. Jones, 30, threw the old man to the ground and began beating him, first with her fists and later with the brick, shouting "Go back to your country," according to Misbel Borjas, a neighbor who witnessed the apparently unprovoked attack. When she tried to intervene, several men joined Jones in assaulting the senior citizen. He was hospitalized with a broken cheekbone, head injuries, and bruised ribs, and was left unable to walk.

Jones only stopped beating Rodriguez after Borjas informed her she'd taken her photograph - and tried to hit her with the brick as well after claiming Rodriguez had tried to touch her daughter, Borjas said. The men returned to continue the beating after Jones ran away, but they were never found by police. Rodriguez, who lives in Mexico and does not speak English, actually has US citizenship and was in the country visiting his family.

