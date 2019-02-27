HomeUSA News

A PANE-ful lesson? Why you shouldn’t park in front of fire hydrants in the US (PHOTOS)

Published time: 27 Feb, 2019 15:43 Edited time: 27 Feb, 2019 15:55
© Twitter / Anaheim Fire & Rescue Dept
Anaheim Fire & Rescue posted pictures Tuesday showing the dire, and expensive, consequences of parking beside a fire hydrant for any unwitting and careless driver foolish enough to chance their arm.

Both rear windows of the Nissan sedan at Tuesday’s residential fire were smashed in to make room for the fire hose to fit through so emergency responders could do their job battling a blaze across the street.

“There is a reason the curbs are RED people,” Anaheim PD tweeted in solidarity with their firefighting colleagues.

The standard fine for parking in front of a fire hydrant is $80. Replacing the broken windows would depend entirely on the type of car, but would definitely add insult to injury.

Some Twitter users questioned why the fire department needed to break the windows, though many applauded them for a job well done.

The fire hose reportedly doesn’t fit underneath vehicles, and the potential damage caused to either the vehicle or the hose itself by placing it on top would be more than the cost of the broken windows.

