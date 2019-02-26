Nikki Haley resurfaces with a think tank that attacks ‘international dangers’

Nikki Haley has begun her political second act with the launch of Stand for America, an anodyne-sounding policy group she formed to oppose socialism and term limits at home, and Russia, China and Iran abroad.

The former UN ambassador and Kissinger protégé announced her new project in a tweet, promising to “focus on how to keep our country safe, strong, and prosperous” and linking to a website where visitors could join “Team SFA,” pick their favorite issue, and even contribute – because where would a campaign website – er, policy institute – be without a space to enter credit card details?

Excited about starting a new policy group, @StandAmericaNow. We will focus on how to keep our country safe, strong, and prosperous. Join me as we stand up for America’s freedoms and values. https://t.co/X2fCWzsXkYpic.twitter.com/Ypa8YXCORX — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 25, 2019

Haley insisted she is not running in 2020 or 2024 in a Monday interview with the Washington Post, claiming she will be involved in the Trump/Pence 2020 reelection effort in some way. Stand for America is classified as a social welfare group – meaning it cannot endorse candidates, raise money for her own political use, or make political donations – and she even told the Post her group will “back Democratic proposals” when they “help the debate.”

Still, the neocon darling’s chosen slate of domestic issues like “American culture” and “border security and public safety” along with a trendy jab at “socialism” and the obligatory reference to “international dangers” Russia, China, and Iran seemed designed to appeal to the broadest cross-section of Republican voters, and many of her fans certainly saw the move as a bid to position her future presidential campaign.

Does it also qualify as an exploratory committee for a 2020 run??? — MarkB28 (@ColoradosMark) February 25, 2019

It's like a political movement that says all sorts of common sensical, smart things, that can be repurpose into a campaign slogan and site on a moment's notice.



That's a good thing. — GPaul (@GimmeYourTired) February 25, 2019

I really hope this is a precursor to your 2024 (if 2020 is still off the table) platform.



Either way, this looks great at first blush. — 📢 ᵀᴴᴱ ᴾᴿᴬᴳᴹᴬᵀᴼᴹᴱᵀᴱᴿ (@pragmatometer) February 25, 2019

Some even offered her free advice.

Love your work, but please avoid future pictures with Mr. Brennan... doesn't help your brand. #MAGA — Michael Burlison (@MichaelBurlison) February 25, 2019

Just keep doing what @realDonaldTrump Is doing and you'll save yourself a lot of time and money. — CryPartisan 2.0 (@CryPartisanUK) February 25, 2019

Start with the American school system. Trash the one we got and start with one that teaches reading, writing, real arithmetic, and real history. Not the liberal crap that is taught today. — Butch Dempsey (@butchdempsey) February 25, 2019

Not everyone was thrilled, however

Yeah she would be great a full on Empress for the crumbling American Empire. I wonder how many wars she would start ? — Humebot 3000 (@MW988) February 25, 2019

Sounds like another lobbyist bought ex Trump crony trying to suit up for after the dictator is deposed — Jonathan Angelo (@JAngello85) February 25, 2019

Uh, Nikki could not run a bake sale, let alone our country. — Christina Stockton (@ChristinaStock1) February 25, 2019

And a couple of people were clearly lost.

Will you aggressively tackle climate change? https://t.co/vGSi3IhWaV — Amy Rovin (@MomRovin) February 25, 2019

What about inequality, taxes and climate change? — Mark (@labus521) February 25, 2019

Also on rt.com Trump's UN envoy pick Heather Nauert withdraws from consideration

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!