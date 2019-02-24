Trump’s UN nominee, Kelly Craft, believes ‘both sides’ of climate change debate

US President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the country’s next United Nations ambassador, Kelly Craft, says she “believes the science on both sides” of the climate change argument.

In a resurfaced 2017 interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Craft –whose billionaire husband, Joe Craft, is president of one of the largest coal producers in America– was asked if she believes in climate change.

“I believe there are scientists on both sides that are accurate,” Craft said. When asked to clarify whether or not she believes humans are responsible for climate change, Craft reiterated that: “I think both sides have their own results from their studies, and I appreciate and I respect both sides of the science.”

Trump’s pick to be Ambassador to the United Nations has said she believes “both sides” of the science on climate change. pic.twitter.com/l4R3qF35KI — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 23, 2019

The US president has previously come under fire from many in the scientific community for denying climate change, calling it a hoax by China and, more recently, for confusing seasonal weather with “good old fashioned Global Warming”.

Be careful and try staying in your house. Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

Trump named the serving US Ambassador to Canada to represent the US at the UN on Saturday, after the previous front-runner for the nomination –former Fox News presenter and State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert– withdrew her name from consideration last weekend.

Craft, a major Republican donor, came highly recommended by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton.

....Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2019

Upon the announcement of her nomination, President Trump took to Twitter to praise the “outstanding job” that she has done in her current role, and remarked that he has "no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level".

