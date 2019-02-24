Vene-what? Video of Trump struggling to pronounce ‘Venezuela’ goes viral

US President Donald Trump made social media go wild after pronouncing the name of the Latin American country in a very strange way that didn’t go unnoticed by users.

In a speech delivered in Miami, Trump called for the military to abandon President Nicolas Maduro.

Video of POTUS began circulating online as tensions ran high on the border with Colombia. Viewers mocked the president, who repeatedly mispronounced “Venezuela.”

Reminder that Trump, who’s exploiting a crisis in Venezuela to own the libs, had a hard time even saying the country’s name during his speech in Miami pic.twitter.com/JJsy3vICqg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2019

Ven is whale-uh — jen_mn (@jen_mn) February 18, 2019

Maybe he's just using the Veniswella pronunciation? — TerryHasAnOpinon (@Terrysagirl) February 23, 2019

Some users invented other potentil mistakes.

" When is Wall is Nash Nail Sembli " ? — (((Mic Rasmussen))) (@xanalysis) February 23, 2019

He struggles to pronounce majority of countries, Nepal =nipple, Bhutan =button, what a disaster he is. — Agata Ramis (@AgataRamis) February 24, 2019

