Vene-what? Video of Trump struggling to pronounce ‘Venezuela’ goes viral

Published time: 24 Feb, 2019 15:31 Edited time: 24 Feb, 2019 15:51
US President Donald Trump made social media go wild after pronouncing the name of the Latin American country in a very strange way that didn’t go unnoticed by users.

In a speech delivered in Miami, Trump called for the military to abandon President Nicolas Maduro.

Video of POTUS began circulating online as tensions ran high on the border with Colombia. Viewers mocked the president, who repeatedly mispronounced “Venezuela.”

Some users invented other potentil mistakes.

