Actor Jussie Smollett arrested after allegedly ‘faking racist attack’

Published time: 21 Feb, 2019 12:37
Jussie Smollett was charged with filing a false police report, file photo. © Reuters/ Eduardo Munoz
Empire actor and social justice activist Jussie Smollett has been arrested by Chicago police after he allegedly faked a homophobic, racist attack in the city and then lied to police about what happened.

The actor is currently under arrest by the Chicago Police Department and remains in custody according to a police statement posted on Twitter.

Smollett has denied that the attack was a hoax and that he filed a false police report. He even conducted a television interview with CBS to explain the circumstances of the incident.

The 36-year-old actor claimed that he was physically assaulted by two white men wearing MAGA hats and shouting homophobic and racist slurs at him as he walked home on January 29.

He claims the pair of attackers hit him repeatedly before pouring bleach on him and placing a noose around his neck

Police arrested a pair of Nigerian actors who work as extras on the show 'Empire' but now believe they were paid to help Smollett stage the attack.

Smollett also alleges he was sent a threatening letter, made up of magazine cutouts which read 'you will die black f*g' on the envelope and which contained a suspicious white powder (which later turned out to be aspirin).

