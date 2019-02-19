Seaworld ride malfunction sees passengers trapped 80 feet in the air for 4 hours (VIDEOS)

A trip to Seaworld reached terrifying heights for 16 people who became trapped 80 feet in the air when a ride malfunctioned, leaving them suspended for almost four hours as rescue crews scrambled to free them.

The Bayside Skyride stopped working after a massive gust of wind tripped its circuit breaker on Monday night, leaving between 15 and 30 people trapped in five gondolas, with some suspended up in the sky.

#breaking: Right now people are being rescued from @SeaWorld San Diego’s Bayside Skyride after 16 people, including kids get stuck over Mission Bay when a gust of wind tripped one of the ride’s circuit breakers. pic.twitter.com/mav3v0Rpmu — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) February 19, 2019

The Bayside Skyride is a gondola ride that takes passengers on a from one side of Mission Bay to another suspended 80 feet (24m) above the water.

The passengers were trapped for almost four hours after the device malfunctioned at about 7:20pm. Sixteen people had to be rescued, San Diego police said. One of those trapped was an infant and at least seven were juveniles. There was also a partially paralyzed passenger who had suffered a stroke last year.

Stranded at #SeaWorld:

Emergency crews working to get multiple people down who are stranded in gondolas. SDPD says they got a call a huge gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker. A father stranded with his son says wind gust hit, cable shook violently & gondola stopped #NBC7pic.twitter.com/zc1ymkHH7g — Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) February 19, 2019

Rescue workers managed to get the passengers down with harnesses and they were put in lifeguard boats and then examined by medical crews. SDFRD reported everyone was rescued safely by about 11pm.

SEAWORLD RESCUE UPDATE: All 16 persons trapped in the gondola ride are safe on the ground. Great job by our Technical Rescue Team firefighters, @SDLifeguards & support staff. pic.twitter.com/tQvF9djg9U — SDFD (@SDFD) February 19, 2019

Seaworld for its part announced it would “conduct a thorough inspection of the ride prior to re-opening,” and apologized for the inconvenience caused.

