SWAT responding to active shooter situation at Illinois steel facility

One suspect has been arrested and several victims are reported shot, after a gunman opened fire at a steel facility in Aurora, Illinois. The area remains in lockdown.

Aurora police responded to the reported shooting shortly after 2pm local time, with ATF and FBI agents following shortly afterwards.

We have an ongoing active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an ongoing active scene. We will provide more information once confirmed. — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019

Law enforcement and emergency personnel are currently surrounding the steel plant.No casualties have yet been confirmed.

The shooter was taken into custody at 3pm local time, the city reported on Twitter.

EMERGENCY UPDATE | 3 p.m.



THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED! The area is still on lock down!



More information will be provided soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

Unconfirmed reports suggest that multiple police officers and several civilians have been shot.

Four police officers have been injured in the shootout with the suspect, ABC7 correspondent Mark Rivera reported on Twitter. Witnesses told Rivera the alleged gunman showed up for work like “any other day” on Friday.

One witness who escaped the building told local news that he recognized the shooter as a coworker. The shooter was firing indiscriminately inside the building, the employee told ABC7. The Daily Herald reported several victims being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The incident comes almost a year and a day after a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 students and staff members.

