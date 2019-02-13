‘Magnificent!’: Trump’s jaguar appreciation tweet gets trolled over sons’ hunting hobby
The tweet Trump shared to his 58 million followers was a short video clip of two jaguars shared by wildlife account Planetepics, which tweeted, “They are soooo beautiful and magnificent!”
They are soooo beautiful and magnificent! ❤️❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/ISn5jo8CcDpic.twitter.com/JcMpQUzIml— ❄️ Life on Earth ❄️ (@planetepics) February 10, 2019
Lol did someone hack his account? One of these things is not like the other! Haha #AmIDreaming— Daisy Pangilinan (@SaintsYoPodcast) February 13, 2019
Many were intrigued when they spotted such an unusual tweet from the president popping up in their timelines. Some fierce Trump critics admitted they were fans of it, surprising even themselves.
This is the one retweet by Donald J. Trump that I totally and completely agree with. Never thought I’d see the day. Wow.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 13, 2019
Many others were quick to remind Trump of his own sons’ passion for hunting big game animals like the jaguars pictured.
Peculiar RT from @realDonaldTrump as these gorgeous creatures sre the kind that his soulless sons enjoy killing .— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 13, 2019
Hopefully dad wasn't sending out a signal pic.twitter.com/0adM9idBB7— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) February 13, 2019
Yes. Incredibly beautiful and majestic. Why anyone would kill them is beyond me... pic.twitter.com/akvS5qKwfc— CAŦMAN (@subzerov690) February 13, 2019
Family hunting trip?— Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) February 13, 2019
Others figured Trump was telling his followers he’s more of a cat person than a dog person, after he unenthusiastically reflected on getting a dog during his rally in El Paso on Tuesday.
Is trump trying to tell us he’s a cat person? https://t.co/SOewU16sWF— cécile dubois🧜🏻♀️ (@cecileduboisr) February 13, 2019
Apparently, Trump’s border wall could see the US’s tiny jaguar population wiped out, making his tweet all the more bizarre. Three male jaguars have been spotted in Arizona, but the wall would cut them off from mating partners in Mexico.
