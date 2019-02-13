HomeUSA News

‘Magnificent!’: Trump’s jaguar appreciation tweet gets trolled over sons’ hunting hobby

Published time: 13 Feb, 2019 15:43 Edited time: 13 Feb, 2019 16:18
© (L) Pxhere / (R) Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
President Donald Trump’s mysterious sharing of a tweet appreciating jaguars has prompted speculations about its meaning and trolling over his own family’s penchant for gunning down and posing with other magnificent beasts.

The tweet Trump shared to his 58 million followers was a short video clip of two jaguars shared by wildlife account Planetepics, which tweeted, “They are soooo beautiful and magnificent!”

Many were intrigued when they spotted such an unusual tweet from the president popping up in their timelines. Some fierce Trump critics admitted they were fans of it, surprising even themselves.

Many others were quick to remind Trump of his own sons’ passion for hunting big game animals like the jaguars pictured.

Others figured Trump was telling his followers he’s more of a cat person than a dog person, after he unenthusiastically reflected on getting a dog during his rally in El Paso on Tuesday.

Apparently, Trump’s border wall could see the US’s tiny jaguar population wiped out, making his tweet all the more bizarre. Three male jaguars have been spotted in Arizona, but the wall would cut them off from mating partners in Mexico.

