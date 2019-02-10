Want to ‘destroy’ your ex? Sanctuary will name fish after former lover & feed it to a bear

An Oregon bear sanctuary has come up with the perfect anti-Valentine’s Day ‘celebration’. It will name a salmon after your former partner and let one of its 1,000-pound bears “tear into your ex.”

“Did you fall hook, line, and sinker for someone who broke your heart?” the animal sanctuary asks. “[Bears] Kodi & Yak would love to help you get your revenge!”

For the bargain price of a $20 donation, Wildlife Images Rehabilitation & Education Center will write your ex’s name on a salmon set to be gobbled up by one of the park’s fierce fish-eating residents.

The sanctuary will give participants photographs of the bears “destroying” the salmon along with a special certificate to commemorate the unromantic event.

