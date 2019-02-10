‘That’s how you lose elections!’ Arizona lawmakers mocked for seeing porn as ‘public health crisis’

In their struggle against porn, Arizona lawmakers are going a bit too far, some online users have warned, after officials endorsed fighting pornography as a dire public health crisis which causes mental and physical illnesses.

Republican lawmakers in Arizona are under fire over their –possibly overzealous– attempt to root out pornography in the state. This week the state legislative committee on Health and Human Services passed a measure which seeks to declare pornography a public health crisis. 'Resolution 2009' introduced by state Rep. Michelle Udall (R) argues that watching porn ruins your health and provokes extreme and violent sexual behavior.

Also on rt.com Build the wall, porn will pay for it? Arizona senator proposes bizarre new bill

“Potential detrimental effects on pornography users include toxic sexual behaviors, emotional, mental and medical illnesses and difficulty forming or maintaining intimate relationships,” the remedial measure states, adding that porn “normalizes” violence and abuse while increasing the demand for sex-trafficking, prostitution and child porn.

Also on rt.com US prison inmates sue for ‘constitutional right’ to pornography

While the motion still needs to pass the State Senate, the content of the resolution immediately raised eyebrows in the online community, who criticized the measure as pointless and a distraction from other, more urgent problems. Their concerns were exacerbated by another proposal, sponsored by Rep. Gail Griffin (R), which seeks to collect funds for the proposed US-Mexico wall by taxing individuals a $20 fee to access porn over the Internet. That resolution has not made it to a vote yet, but online critics believe that the GOP’s porn crusade will cost the party their next election.

This is how you lose elections 😂 — rudvic (@rudvicjones) February 9, 2019

“This is how you lose elections,” one online user said, reacting to the news, while others stressed banning porn will lead to a national emergency.

If access to porn is restricted, it will be a national emergency. — WSchnebly (@WJSchnebly) February 9, 2019

Republicans always repent for watching porn, having abortions, enjoying gay sex, and smoking weed, by trying to ban the rest of us from doing it. https://t.co/OciBOAwgIV — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 9, 2019

Others pointed out that installing the border fence should be considered a possible health crisis. Some of those against the proposal accused Rep. Udall of pursuing her personal agenda instead of focusing on real issues affecting the state.

“She catches her husband surfing for porn and now we all have to pay,” some of the accusations said, while further messages claimed that porn is the “best thing to happen to the world since the Bible.”

Porn is the best thing to happen to the world since the Bible. — TrimetPDX (@TrimetPDX) February 9, 2019

She catches her husband surfing for porn and now we all have to pay. — That Magnificent Bastard 🍸 (@illuminatis13) February 9, 2019

But separating immigrant families is okay? The rise of white supremacy is okay? Once again, or still, the GOP is more concerned with YOUR bedroom and YOUR dr.'s appt.s than they are with mysogyny, homophobia or guns. — Ritchie Stirling (@rstirling6) February 9, 2019

Sounds like the GOP lawmaker has a ‘hard on’ for the porn industry. — DaveRob (@daveproberts) February 9, 2019

Talk to me when porn related deaths outnumber gun related deaths. 🙄 — Karen Bethany 🇺🇸🌏 (@Karen_Bethany_) February 9, 2019

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!