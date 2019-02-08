Miraculous revival of polar vortex frozen cat sparks outpouring of joy (PHOTOS)

An injured cat found buried in snow and virtually frozen solid after the polar vortex blasted much of the US has been miraculously revived from the brink of death, leading to collective rejoice from the internet’s animal lovers.

Three-year-old Fluffy resembled a cotton ball when she was rushed to a Montana animal clinic by her distraught owners, who found her “frozen, unresponsive” and buried in snow, according to a Facebook post by the Animal Clinic of Kalispell.

Veterinary staff at the clinic struggled to insert an IV into Fluffy, and found she had a temperature below 90 degrees fahrenheit – so low staff couldn’t even get a reading on the thermometer, reports CNN.

Vets at the clinic employed a range of unorthodox tactics in a bid to revive the stricken tabby.

“They used a few different methods to raise her body temperature: warm water, hair dryers, heated towels that were rotated out,” Dr Jevon Clark said. “And finally, we put her in a heated kennel.”

READ MORE: Snowed-in Russian driver rescued by CAMEL in hilarious road VIDEO

Fluffy spent the night at the clinic before she was thawed out to her former self and sent home with her owners. The “amazing success and survival story” has received almost 4,000 Facebook ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments from well wishers praising the incredible recovery.

“Thank you all for saving this kitty and thank you for showing us just how bad it can get when an animal is allowed out or escapes in the winter,” wrote one Facebook user. “The cat is so lucky owners found her! Wow,” wrote another.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!