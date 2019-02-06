HomeUSA News

San Francisco gas explosion triggers major blaze, mass evacuation (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 6 Feb, 2019 23:23 Edited time: 6 Feb, 2019 23:47
Get short URL
San Francisco gas explosion triggers major blaze, mass evacuation (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Firefighters in San Francisco are battling a massive blaze caused by a suspected gas pipe rupture and explosion at a construction site. Residents within a one block radius of the incident are being evacuated.

At least five buildings were affected by the blaze, following a gas line explosion near Geary Boulevard and Parker Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The inferno close to Richmond District reached a third alarm by 1:50pm as fire crews battled to contain it.

The incident occurred when construction workers installing a fiber cable line accidentally punctured a gas pipe with a backhoe, San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White told reporters. The fracture sparked an explosion and fire which quickly spread to surrounding buildings.

The firefighters are trying to keep the fire under control but their efforts are been hindered by the gas which continues to flow through the line, Hayes-White said.

So far no deaths or injuries have been reported. Five workers at the construction site, who were initially reported missing, have now been found.

Plumes of smoke can be seen from blocks away. The public is being asked to stay clear of the area, while evacuations were ordered for a one-block radius around the explosion and fire zone. All traffic in the area has been disrupted, with bus routes diverted away from the accident area.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies