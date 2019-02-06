San Francisco gas explosion triggers major blaze, mass evacuation (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Firefighters in San Francisco are battling a massive blaze caused by a suspected gas pipe rupture and explosion at a construction site. Residents within a one block radius of the incident are being evacuated.

At least five buildings were affected by the blaze, following a gas line explosion near Geary Boulevard and Parker Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The inferno close to Richmond District reached a third alarm by 1:50pm as fire crews battled to contain it.

The incident occurred when construction workers installing a fiber cable line accidentally punctured a gas pipe with a backhoe, San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White told reporters. The fracture sparked an explosion and fire which quickly spread to surrounding buildings.

#020629WF2 UPDATE 3ed Alarm Gas explosion (construction crew) 4 buildings involved 5 workers in accounted for evacuations 1 Block circumference (police and fire will knock at your door) media update by chief of Department at 1410 hrs at cook and Geary (media staging) pic.twitter.com/OZ3PyepFSN — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 6, 2019

The firefighters are trying to keep the fire under control but their efforts are been hindered by the gas which continues to flow through the line, Hayes-White said.

#020619WF1 UPDATE MEDIA UPDATE AT 310 pm at Parker and Anza pic.twitter.com/AUBYCh1Ler — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 6, 2019

So far no deaths or injuries have been reported. Five workers at the construction site, who were initially reported missing, have now been found.

DEVELOPING: An explosion on a gas line has set at least one San Francisco building on fire and is sending huge plumes of fire and smoke into the air, prompting evacuations of nearby buildings. https://t.co/9CIRVelpd8pic.twitter.com/o9hrUjulmR — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2019

Plumes of smoke can be seen from blocks away. The public is being asked to stay clear of the area, while evacuations were ordered for a one-block radius around the explosion and fire zone. All traffic in the area has been disrupted, with bus routes diverted away from the accident area.

