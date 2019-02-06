HomeUSA News

'Foolish wars, politics & ridiculous probes': Only natural predators that threaten the US 'miracle'?

Published time: 6 Feb, 2019 04:08
FILE PHOTO: US Soldiers in Afghanistan © Reuters via US Army / Ryan Hallock
President Donald Trump sees no limits to the miracle of American progress, he told assembled lawmakers during his State of the Union speech, explaining that the only thing that could stand in the way is… the Mueller investigation?

“Foolish wars, politics, and ridiculous partisan investigations” are the only obstacles to the “miracle” of American economic growth, Trump said, to a mixed reaction of enthusiastic applause and bemused looks. “If there is going to be peace and legislation there must not be war and investigation. It just doesn’t work that way.”

One almost expected Trump to get in a dig at the never-ending Mueller investigation, which recently passed the 18-month time limit for a Grand Jury and was given an extension of indeterminate (and likely indefinite) length. But which “foolish war” was the president talking about? Twitter had a few ideas.

Some reminded the president that he’d hired a man for whom no war is too foolish.

Others held up a mirror to the commander-in-chief…

…and a few lonely voices called for common sense.

