‘Foolish wars, politics & ridiculous probes’: Only natural predators that threaten the US ‘miracle’?
“Foolish wars, politics, and ridiculous partisan investigations” are the only obstacles to the “miracle” of American economic growth, Trump said, to a mixed reaction of enthusiastic applause and bemused looks. “If there is going to be peace and legislation there must not be war and investigation. It just doesn’t work that way.”
One almost expected Trump to get in a dig at the never-ending Mueller investigation, which recently passed the 18-month time limit for a Grand Jury and was given an extension of indeterminate (and likely indefinite) length. But which “foolish war” was the president talking about? Twitter had a few ideas.
Foolish wars?— Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) February 6, 2019
Get out of Yemen NOW. #SOTU
No "foolish wars"! Hopefully that includes Venezuela.— Matt Welch (@MattWelch) February 6, 2019
'Foolish wars'. So we are leaving Syria?— A Brevis Proselytum (@NightOfMajin) February 6, 2019
"The only thing that can stop are foolish wars"-- including trade wars. #CatoSOTU— Jeffrey A. Singer (@dr4liberty) February 6, 2019
Some reminded the president that he’d hired a man for whom no war is too foolish.
"the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars", says the man who literally hired John Bolton— Midnight Jon 🌹 (@MidnightJon) February 6, 2019
"The only thing that can stop it are foolish wars..."@AmbJohnBolton, call your office.— Mieke Eoyang (@MiekeEoyang) February 6, 2019
Others held up a mirror to the commander-in-chief…
Would that be— K Shier (@Kesbug) February 6, 2019
A. Foolish wars against children/poor & persecuted?
B. Ridiculous Investigations into #HerEmails ?
C. @POTUS changing the terms he previously agreed?
D. ALL of the above 🤷🏻♀️#DoBetter
**preaches about not fighting foolish wars and putting soldiers in the way of harm needlessly***— Zach deMoya (@zdem04) February 6, 2019
(30 minutes later)
“I’m proud that we’ve spent 1.4 TRILLION DOLLARS on our military in the last two years!”
Just about sums it up. #SOTU
#SOTU He said something about avoiding "foolish wars."— Corinna Barnard (@Corinna_Barnard) February 6, 2019
So that means he won't pull U.S. out of key nuclear arms treaty with Russia? https://t.co/hVW6vQzq0j
"An economic miracle is taking place in the United States and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations." -- Donald Trump, SOTU, 2019— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 6, 2019
"One year of Watergate is enough." -- Richard Nixon, SOTU, 1974
…and a few lonely voices called for common sense.
Trump mentioning foolish wars is something that the far left would have LOVED just 3 years ago... tonight, Democrats won't applaud that... It's really insane if you think about it. #SOTU#SOTU2019— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 6, 2019
