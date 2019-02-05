Prosecutors subpoena Trump’s inaugural committee, looking for ‘donations by foreign nationals’

Federal prosecutors in New York have issued a subpoena looking for documents from President Trump’s inaugural committee. The committee is under investigation for allegedly raising funds for political favors.

The subpoena seeks a wide range of documents, including information on any donations “made by or on behalf of foreign nationals.” The Wall Street Journal reported last December that prosecutors are examining whether sources from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, or other Middle Eastern countries donated to the committee, a violation of federal law.

Prosecutors are also reportedly examining whether donors made their contributions in exchange for access to Trump’s new administration, a voice in policy-making, or a say in picking the new cabinet.

Committee spokeswoman Kirstin Celauro told the Associated Press that the committee intends to “cooperate with the inquiry.”

Trump’s lavish inauguration raised a record $107 million, and has been the focus of scrutiny before. Former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates admitted during the trial of former campaign manager Paul Manafort that he may have stolen money from the committee.

The investigation into Trump’s inaugural committee is separate from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing ‘Russiagate’ investigation. Mueller’s probe has been underway for almost two years and has thus far failed to uncover evidence of ‘Russian collusion.’ Mueller has, however, charged six Trump associates with an array of unrelated process crimes. Most recently, political consultant Roger Stone was arrested in a pre-dawn FBI raid and charged – among other issues - with making false statements to Congress.

